Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff: #98 Payton Turner

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff 2022: 98 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Atlanta Falcons on September 11th, 2022.

The New Orleans Saints are 98 days away from kicking off the 2022 Regular Season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Saints News Network is helping the Who Dat Nation count down the days until kickoff by highlighting the current or best player to wear the corresponding number for the Black and Gold. Make sure to follow along throughout the remainder of the offseason!

#98 Defensive End: Payton Turner (2021-Present)

Nov 7, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints defensive end Payton Turner (98) is blocked by Atlanta Falcons offensive tackle Jake Matthews (70) during the second quarter at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints sent shock waves throughout the Who Dat Nation by drafting Houston's Payton Turner in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The athletic EDGE held a third-round draft grade by some experts and was not slated to be a day one pick by many in the pre-draft process.

However, his raw potential and performances during the pre-draft workouts caught the eyes of some NFL scouts and ultimately landed him in New Orleans with the 28th overall pick.

Despite the criticism of the selection, Turner proved to be an instant impact player for the Saints, filling in for DE Marcus Davenport during stretches of his rookie season. Unfortunately, Turner's rookie campaign was limited to five games after suffering a shoulder injury in Week 9 of the regular season against Atlanta.

Turner is excited to return to the field after an injury-shortened rookie campaign. "The goal has always been be ready for training camp." Turner said. "I had a long offseason, longer than most, so I am excited to get back out there!"

In his rookie campaign, Turner played in just five games, recording 12 tackles, three tackles for loss, three quarterback hits, and one sack.

The bar is high for Turner to hit the ground running going into year two, and many believe he could be in for a special season, including SNN's Bob Rose.

Possessing impressive agility for his size, Turner puts tackles on their heels quickly and has a good explosion off the snap. Once engaged, his upper body strength allows him to seal the edge against the run or push blockers into the pass pocket. He has explosive speed in pursuit to track down ball carriers and close on the quarterback. His inside spin move can be lethal to pass blockers. Bob Rose on Payton Turner's Potential in 2022

