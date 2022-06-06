Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff: #97 Renaldo Turnbull

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff 2022: 97 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Atlanta Falcons on September 11th, 2022.

The New Orleans Saints are 99 days away from kicking-off the 2022 Regular Season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11th, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Saints News Network is helping the Who Dat Nation count down the days until kickoff by highlighting the current or best player to wear the corresponding number for the Black and Gold. Make sure to follow along throughout the remainder of the offseason!

#97 Defensive End Renaldo Turnbull (1990-1996)

Aug 14, 1993; Green Bay, WI, USA; New Orleans Saints linebacker Renaldo Turnbull (97) tackles Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre (4) at Lambeau Field. FILE PHOTO; Mandatory Credit: USA TODAY Sports

Renaldo Turnbull was selected in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints after a college career that slated him as one of the best defensive players in the history of West Virginia football.

The 14th overall selection made an immediate impact on the Saints defense that was spear headed by "The Dome Patrol". As a rookie, Turnbull collected nine sacks which was two behind Pat Swilling for the team lead.

Over the next two seasons Turnbull's sack numbers dropped significantly, collecting just two and a half sacks in 1991 and 1992 combined. However, in 1993 he had his best NFL season. Turnbull led the Saints with 13 Sacks and five forced fumbles, resulting in a trip to the Pro-Bowl and a 1st team All-Pro selection.

After three more productive seasons with the Saints, the former WVU star signed with the Carolina Panthers in 1997 before retiring from the NFL prior to the 1998 season.

During his seven years in New Orleans Turnbull played in 104 games and totaled 229 combined tackles, 44.5 sacks, 9 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries and 1 interception.

