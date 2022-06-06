Skip to main content

Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff: #97 Renaldo Turnbull

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff 2022: 97 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Atlanta Falcons on September 11th, 2022.

The New Orleans Saints are 99 days away from kicking-off the 2022 Regular Season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11th, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Saints News Network is helping the Who Dat Nation count down the days until kickoff by highlighting the current or best player to wear the corresponding number for the Black and Gold. Make sure to follow along throughout the remainder of the offseason!

#97 Defensive End Renaldo Turnbull (1990-1996)

USATSI_5458972_168388561_lowres

Renaldo Turnbull was selected in the first round of the 1990 NFL Draft by the New Orleans Saints after a college career that slated him as one of the best defensive players in the history of West Virginia football. 

The 14th overall selection made an immediate impact on the Saints defense that was spear headed by "The Dome Patrol". As a rookie, Turnbull collected nine sacks which was two behind Pat Swilling for the team lead.

Over the next two seasons Turnbull's sack numbers dropped significantly, collecting just two and a half sacks in 1991 and 1992 combined. However, in 1993 he had his best NFL season. Turnbull led the Saints with 13 Sacks and five forced fumbles, resulting in a trip to the Pro-Bowl and a 1st team All-Pro selection.

After three more productive seasons with the Saints, the former WVU star signed with the Carolina Panthers in 1997 before retiring from the NFL prior to the 1998 season.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

During his seven years in New Orleans Turnbull played in 104 games and totaled 229 combined tackles, 44.5 sacks, 9 forced fumbles, 7 fumble recoveries and 1 interception. 

Keep up with our Countdown to Kickoff:

Read More Saints News

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

Winston, Jordan, Davis, and Kamara
Editorial / Opinion

A June Way-Too-Early Saints Roster Prediction

By John Hendrix51 minutes ago
MOTIV_Video_20220602124213
Editorial / Opinion

Who Dat Talking 'Bout Dem Saints - June 5 Edition

By Kyle T. Mosley19 hours ago
Countdown to Kickoff (1)
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff: #98 Payton Turner

By Brendan Boylan21 hours ago
USATSI_14052806_168388561_lowres
News

Saints Former Head Coaches Named to Lead XFL Franchises

By Bob RoseJun 4, 2022
USATSI_17387782_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Big-Name Hunting?

By Bob Rose19 hours ago
Countdown to Kickoff
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff: #99 Shy Tuttle

By Brendan BoylanJun 4, 2022
USATSI_13547194_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Training Camp Preview: Safety

By Bob RoseJun 3, 2022
Khalique Washington
News

Saints Transactions: June 2

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 3, 2022