Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff: #99 Shy Tuttle
The New Orleans Saints are 99 days away from kicking-off the 2022 Regular Season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11th, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.
Saints News Network is helping the Who Dat Nation count down the days until kickoff by highlighting the current or best player to wear the corresponding number for the Black and Gold. Make sure to follow along throughout the remainder of the offseason!
#99 Defensive Tackle: Shy Tuttle (2019-Present)
Shy Tuttle signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee in 2019. The nephew of 1982 first-round selection Perry Tuttle, Shy took a different path into the NFL by impressing coaches during training camp and earning a spot on the Saints 53-man roster.
Tuttle made an instant impact for New Orleans, recording a half sack in his NFL debut against the Houston Texans and twelve weeks later recording one of the Who Dat Nation's favorite moments in recent memory.
On Thanksgiving Day, against Atlanta, Tuttle deflected a pass attempt by Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at the line of scrimmage before intercepting the pass and sprinting down the sideline. Ryan, in pursuit, attempted to tackle the 300 lb defensive tackle. But Tuttle, channeling his inner running-back, hit Ryan with a vicious stiff-arm and sent the NFL veteran flying to the turf. The highlight was plastered across social media and ultimately helped the Saints capture a crucial victory and clinch the NFC South crown that evening.
Read More
Tuttle has become a major contributor to the Saints defensive line rotation over the past three seasons. During his NFL career, all with New Orleans, he has recorded 94 combined tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception in 46 games. The 27-year old is expected to again be a key contributor to the Saints defense in 2022 after starting 15 games for the team a year ago.
Read More Saints News
- Saints S Marcus Maye has DUI Hearing Postponed Again
- Saints OTAs Observations and Notes
- Saints Injured Stars Should Return Team to an Elite Level
- Report: Saints Add Offensive Lineman Khalique Washington
- Saints Offensive Weapons: The Pros, Cons, and Position Outlook
- Former Saint Anthony Hargrove Joins NFL-Studded D-II Coaching Staff
- Saints S Marcus Maye DUI Hearing Today
- Saints Calendar: Looking Ahead at the Month of June
- Saints DE Payton Turner Primed for a Breakout Campaign
- Two Saints Minicamp Practices Will Have Fans
For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:
The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints
Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.
Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.