Skip to main content

Saints Countdown to 2022 Kickoff: #99 Shy Tuttle

Saints News Network's Countdown to Kickoff 2022: 99 Days until the New Orleans Saints Week 1 Matchup vs the Atlanta Falcons on September 11th, 2022.

The New Orleans Saints are 99 days away from kicking-off the 2022 Regular Season against the Atlanta Falcons on September 11th, 2022 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA.

Saints News Network is helping the Who Dat Nation count down the days until kickoff by highlighting the current or best player to wear the corresponding number for the Black and Gold. Make sure to follow along throughout the remainder of the offseason!

#99 Defensive Tackle: Shy Tuttle (2019-Present)

Saints DT Shy Tuttle intercepts Falcons QB Matt Ryan

Shy Tuttle signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Tennessee in 2019. The nephew of 1982 first-round selection Perry Tuttle, Shy took a different path into the NFL by impressing coaches during training camp and earning a spot on the Saints 53-man roster. 

Tuttle made an instant impact for New Orleans, recording a half sack in his NFL debut against the Houston Texans and twelve weeks later recording one of the Who Dat Nation's favorite moments in recent memory.

On Thanksgiving Day, against Atlanta, Tuttle deflected a pass attempt by Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan at the line of scrimmage before intercepting the pass and sprinting down the sideline. Ryan, in pursuit, attempted to tackle the 300 lb defensive tackle. But Tuttle, channeling his inner running-back, hit Ryan with a vicious stiff-arm and sent the NFL veteran flying to the turf. The highlight was plastered across social media and ultimately helped the Saints capture a crucial victory and clinch the NFC South crown that evening.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tuttle has become a major contributor to the Saints defensive line rotation over the past three seasons. During his NFL career, all with New Orleans, he has recorded 94 combined tackles, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 interception in 46 games. The 27-year old is expected to again be a key contributor to the Saints defense in 2022 after starting 15 games for the team a year ago.

Read More Saints News

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

In This Article (1)

New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints

USATSI_13547194_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints 2022 Training Camp Preview: Safety

By Bob Rose22 hours ago
Khalique Washington
News

Saints Transactions: June 2

By Kyle T. MosleyJun 3, 2022
USATSI_16786142_168388561_lowres
News

Saints S Marcus Maye has DUI Hearing Postponed Again

By Bob RoseJun 2, 2022
C2FF2739-B211-4002-896D-8406F2B7B78B
Editorial / Opinion

Saints OTAs Observations and Notes

By John HendrixJun 2, 2022
USATSI_11597138_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Injured Stars Should Return Team to an Elite Level

By Bob RoseJun 2, 2022
5BGP2973
News

Report: Saints Add Offensive Lineman Khalique Washington

By John HendrixJun 2, 2022
USATSI_16832949 (1)
Editorial / Opinion

Saints Offensive Weapons: The Pros, Cons, and Position Outlook

By John HendrixJun 2, 2022
USATSI_4397223_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Former Saint Anthony Hargrove Joins NFL-Studded D-II Coaching Staff

By Brendan BoylanJun 2, 2022