Saints' Taysom Hill Suffers Torn Tendon in Loss to Cowboys

The Saints 2021 season of "American Horror Story: Nightmare on Airline Drive" continues. New Orleans QB Taysom Hill may miss several weeks with a torn tendon in his throwing hand.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported on Friday that New Orleans Saints QB Taysom Hill is feared to have torn a tendon in his middle finger of his throwing hand. The injury was suffered in the first half of Thursday night's 27-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Hill was making his first start of the year at quarterback. It was just the fifth start at the position in his five-year career. He completed 19 of 41 attempts for 264 yards with 2 touchdowns and 4 interceptions in the loss. Hill was 7 for 20 with three of those interceptions in the second half, after he sustained the injury.

Despite playing hurt, Hill also rushed for a game-high 101 yards, 89 of those in the second half. Hill’s accuracy and grip on the ball were clearly affected by his finger, which was heavily wrapped. He had already missed two games because of a concussion and sat out two more because of a foot injury this season.

New Orleans Saints quarterback Taysom Hill (7) scrambles against the Dallas Cowboys. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Hill is expected to undergo further evaluation before determining whether to have surgery. The torn tendon in his middle finger is similar to an injury suffered by Seattle QB Russell Wilson earlier this season. Wilson was sidelined for three weeks after surgery.

New Orleans is 5-7 after their fifth straight loss. They are next in action on December 12, when they play at the New York Jets.

