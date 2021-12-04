Week 13 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

With five games left, the Saints are getting some rest and trying to get healthier to try to salvage their season. They're still alive in the postseason race, but are going to have to essentially win out and hope other teams don't catch fire to knock them out from one of the three Wild Card spots. Thursday's loss to the Cowboys was the team's fifth straight, and we take a closer look at the snap counts from the game.

Offense

Calvin Throckmorton, Cesar Ruiz, Erik McCoy, James Hurst, Jordan Mills, Taysom Hill - 70 (100%)

Hill had a great day running the football, finishing with 101 yards on 11 carries. However, throwing was a different story. In the first half, things went pretty well, but the finger injury really came to light in the second half with the throws. He finished 19-of-41 for 264 yards with 2 touchdowns and 4 picks. One of those wasn't on him, the others definitely seemed like they were, and Hill also took a really bad sack that wiped potential points off the board on a 3rd-and-2 play. Overall, the patch work on the offensive line held up, as New Orleans designed a gameplan around it. Using Hill on rollouts and such definitely helped. The Saints offense finished 5-of-14 on 3rd Down.

Callaway was targeted four times and hauled in just one catch for 13 yards on the night. He's officially ice cold. On the season, he's been targeted 55 times and has 28 catches.

Nick Vannett - 42 (60%)

Vannett had 3 catches for 48 yards on 4 targets, with 30 of them coming on a beautifully executed tight end screen.

Montgomery was the more active back on the night in terms of snaps, running for 21 yards on 4 carries and adding 9 yards receiving on 4 catches (7 targets).

One of the stupidest penalty I've ever seen called on Griffin, and everyone else agrees. What is he supposed to do?

Humphrey had 2 catches for 49 yards and a score, and has looked pretty good making the most of his opportunities. Ingram had 10 carries for 28 yards, and that was it. Ingram likely played a little banged up.

Harris finished out leading the way with 4 catches for 96 yards on 8 targets, but 70 of those came late in the game on a great individual effort to get a score.

Johnson hauled in his lone target for 27 yards and got injured on the same play with a neck injury. The replay was hard to watch, but thankfully he returned to action.

Kenny Stills - 11 (16%)

This season has brought more light why Stills was on the street, as this reunion has massively failed. He was targeted five times, and didn't have a catch. He was loosely blamed for the red zone pick, and has only secured 5-of-22 targets this season.

Defense

Malcolm Jenkins, Marcus Williams, Demario Davis - 70 (100%)

The Tony Pollard touchdown run was a bad look for Williams, as he finished with 3 solo tackles and a pass breakup. Jenkins had 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 assisted), and also had some struggles in this game. Davis also had 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 assisted) with 2 quarterback hits. Overall, New Orleans was better defensively, going 2-of-13 on 3rd Down against Dallas. Put it this way: They did everything they could in this game to give the team a solid chance of winning.

Lattimore finished with 8 total tackles (5 solo, 3 assisted), breaking up 3 passes and getting a pick. It was a much better showing for him after having a couple of rough outings.

Alexander had one of his best games with the Saints, leading the way with 9 total tackles (7 solo, 2 assisted). Jordan just had a lone assisted tackle on the night.

Williams had a big sack and was tied for 2nd on the team with 8 tackles, with them all being solo. It's good to see Williams hitting a stride, as he's proved to be a big commodity for the defense with C.J. Gardner-Johnson being out.

David Onyemata - 42 (60%)

Onyemata had 2 QB hits to go along with his 4 tackles (1 solo, 3 assisted).

Roby had a mixed bag of a game, but had 2 pass breakups to go along with a solo tackle.

Jalyn Holmes - 33 (47%)

Shy Tuttle - 28 (40%)

Christian Ringo - 26 (37%)

Zack Baun - 22 (31%)

Albert Huggins, Josiah Bronson - 22 (31%)

Pete Werner - 13 (19%)

Special Teams (Top Reps)

Jeff Heath, J.T. Gray, Zack Baun - 28

Andrew Dowell - 25

Chase Hansen - 24

Dwayne Washington - 23

