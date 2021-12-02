Skip to main content
    • December 2, 2021
    Publish date:

    Saints Defense Needs to Step Up Its Game Versus Cowboys, Period

    The New Orleans Saints will have difficulty defeating the Dallas Cowboys if the defensive unit fails to step up and play to their strengths.
    Author:

    If you are the team's strength, this becomes the moment to prove it.

    New Orleans' defense hasn't been its usual supposed "elite" self the past four outings. While you cannot pin the entire four-game losing streak on the defense, you have noticed a lack of sound execution and fundamentals from the unit.

    Taysom vs. Dak

    Taysom Hill, Saints QB
    USATSI_17164726

    If the Saints have any chance of defeating Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, the defense will need to step up its game.

    Nick Underhill posted that New Orleans will be without "QB1, RB1, WR1, TE1, RT1, LG1 and LT1." The injury bug has hit the Saints faster than COVID cases wiping out an offense.

    It will be "Taysom Time, Again" in the Big Easy. Hill takes over as the primary signal-caller for the Saints — would it be enough?  

    New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56)

    PUZZLING DEFENSE

    The defense still has the game changers to keep the game competitive. Demario Davis, Cam Jordan, David Onyemata, Marcus Williams, and Marshon Lattimore must play at a high level and be penalty-free tonight. The penalties and blown assignments during the mid-season fall have been the bane of the defense's existence in 2021.

    Dennis Allen's defense is an enigma.  

    I didn't want to give you numbers, but I must.

    26, 27, 27, 23, 40, 31 = Points Yielded By Saints Defense in Losses

    Remember, this is the same crew that squashed Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, and Mac Jones but allowed Sam Darnold, Daniel Jones, Jalen Hurt to have career days. Josh Allen and Matt Ryan are very good quarterbacks, so their losses are digestible — somewhat.

    More than excepted, losing Chauncey Gardner-Johnson was a significant blow for the Saints.

    If the defensive unit fails to step up and play to their strengths, the New Orleans Saints will have difficulty defeating the Dallas Cowboys (No. 1 in total offense - 419.8 yards/gm). It could become a long night.

    Dak Prescott will pick apart the Saints with Cooper and Lamb. Jerry Jones' boys will be without head coach Mike McCarthy (COVID-19) and must get back to winning (two-straight defeats) to keep pace with the NFC playoff leaders.

    Can the Saints win? Yes, Dallas has its faults on offense and defense.

    Another dud outing would be a colossal disappointment.

    This evening's contest is the best time for the Saints defense to help course correct New Orleans 2021 season with an outstanding performance in primetime. 

    Well, we shall see.

