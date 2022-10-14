Battered Saints Secondary Faces Critical Challenge Against Explosive Bengals Passing Game

The 2-3 New Orleans Saints look to even their record to. 500 when they host the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals in week six. Most expected big things from the Saints defense in 2022, but they've allowed nearly 400 yards twice and broke down on six plays of at least 32 yards in last week's 39-32 win over the Seahawks.

New Orleans ranks 7th in total defense, surrendering an average of 341 yards per contest. However, they've permitted an alarming number of big plays in the last two weeks and have only one interception on the year. Worsening matters are two key injuries in their secondary, just as they take on one of the league's most explosive passing attacks.

Cincinnati took the league by storm on their way to the AFC championship in 2021, especially with a dynamic passing game. The 2-3 Bengals have stumbled out of the gate this year. They rank just 22nd in total yardage, averaging 335.6 yards per game. However, Cincinnati still has the elite talent at quarterback, receiver, and running back to give any defense fits.

Let’s have a closer look at how the Saints pass defense matches up against the Bengals passing attack.

New Orleans Pass Defense

25.6 points per game (25th)

211.8 passing yards/game (12th)

59% completion percentage

6 touchdowns

1 interception

10 sacks/22 QB hits

29.9% 3rd Down Percentage (2nd)

Oct 2, 2022; Vikings receiver Adam Thielen (19) catches a pass under pressure from New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29). Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

Over the first three weeks, New Orleans coverage held wideouts Drake London, Mike Evans, DJ Moore, and Robbie Anderson to an average of just 37 yards and 45.5% completion percentage when targeted. In the last two contests, DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Justin Jefferson, and Adam Thielen have averaged 103 yards and 77.8% completion percentage when targeted.

Making matters worse, it looks like elite CB Marshon Lattimore will not suit up this weekend. Lattimore left last week's game with an abdomen injury and did not practice Wednesday or Thursday. Typically shadowing an opponent’s best receiver, Lattimore has given up less than 55% completion rate when targeted and has elite coverage ability.

Second-year CB Paulson Adebo still looks hampered by an ankle injury that sidelined him for the first three games. In two full outings since his return, Adebo has allowed an alarming 81% completion percentage. This after a rookie campaign where he looked like a potential Pro Bowler.

Veteran Bradley Roby has had a solid season and will be asked to step up in Lattimore's absence. Roby showed that he’s still a quality starter when Adebo was sidelined. He’s given up just 46.4% completion rate so far this year. None of the New Orleans corners have recorded an interception this season. In fact, the Saints have a meager one interception as a team.

Tenth-year S Tyrann Mathieu has that pick, but has not been the playmaker he’s previously been since joining the Saints. Mathieu still has great anticipation and instincts, but has taken poor angles in coverage and not tackled well this year.

Seattle and Minnesota have taken advantage of the Saints safeties in recent weeks without the injured Marcus Maye in the lineup. Maye has missed the last three games with a rib injury, though he has practiced in limited duty this week.

Maye's return would give New Orleans a versatile tandem at the position. Without Maye and the injured P.J. Williams, opposing quarterbacks have feasted when J.T. Gray or Daniel Sorensen are on the field.

Oct 2, 2022; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) is pressured by New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (92). Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints have a terrific pass rush that will be even more vital without Lattimore or Maye this week. They've come to life after a slow start, with nine of their 10 sacks and most of their 22 QB hits coming in the last three weeks. Perennial Pro Bowl DE Cameron Jordan leads the assault. Jordan has 3.5 sacks, all in the last three games, along with 7 pressures.

End Marcus Davenport has not had a statistical breakout this season, but is a disruptive complement to Jordan. Davenport has a half sack, but a team-high 8 pressures and can splinter double-team blocking. Carl Granderson and Tanoh Kpassagnon are excellent depth, but haven't been as effective as they were in 2021.

New Orleans needs better interior pass rush, an area also lacking last season. Tackles David Onyemata and Kentavius Street have combined for 1.5 sacks and six pressures. However, Onyemata, Street, and Shy Tuttle have not provided consistent inside pressure in big moments.

Linebackers Demario Davis and Pete Werner are a fantastic duo against the run or pass. Werner has been all over the field and leads the NFL with 36 solo tackles among his team-high 47 stops. He doesn't have great fluidly in man coverage, but shows terrific instincts in zone responsibilities.

Davis is simply one of the league's best all-around defenders. He’s outstanding on backs and tight ends in man coverage, allowing only 56.3% completion rate. With his elite instincts and athleticism, he’s always in position to make plays against the run or in zone duties. Davis is also a fearsome blitzer and has two sacks and two pressures this season.

Cincinnati Passing Attack

21.6 points per game (16th)

243.8 passing yards/game (12th)

9 touchdowns

5 interceptions

19 sacks/37 QB hits

45.8% 3rd Down Percentage (4th)

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY

Third-year QB Joe Burrow is one of the NFL's brightest young stars. After a record-setting campaign for the Bengals in 2021, Burrow has completed 65% of his throws with one 300-yard outing and two more with over 275 yards this season. He’s thrown more interceptions than the team would like, but is an accurate passer with the arm strength and recognition of coverages to rip defenses apart.

Burrow has a quartet of extremely talented receivers to target, along with a versatile back out of the backfield. Sixth-year RB Joe Mixon is a dangerous receiver on check-downs and swing passes. Mixon has 20 receptions for 126 yards this year and has averaged nearly 40 catches per year through his career.

Fifth-year TE Hayden Hurst was a valuable offseason signing and has been an underrated receiver throughout his career. Hurst has 20 catches for 157 yards and has the route precision of a wideout and the athletic ability to beat defenses down the field.

Cincinnati's trio of wideouts are as talented as any in the league. However, they have their own injury issues here. Third-year WR Tee Higgins has been battling an ankle injury that forced him out of the lineup early last week and kept him out of practice Wednesday and Thursday. The explosive Higgins had 1,999 receiving yards in his first two seasons and has 20 receptions for 315 yards and two scores this year.

Seventh-year WR Tyler Boyd will see more snaps if Higgins is limited. Boyd is a big-play threat that has four straight years of at least 800 yards receiving. He has 15 receptions for 234 yards and two touchdowns this year. Higgins and Boyd would be the top target on most teams, but the most dangerous for the Bengals is second-year WR Ja'Marr Chase.

Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) catches a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Levi Wallace (29). Mandatory Credit: Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

The fifth overall selection in the 2021 Draft out of LSU, Chase set a team record with 1,455 yards on 81 receptions as a rookie. He had 10 catches for 129 yards in the season opener and has 32 receptions for 343 yards in five games. Chase is an outstanding route runner and a smooth athlete with terrific deep ball skills.

The Bengals haven't been as successful with the deep ball this year because of opposing pressure on Burrow. A rebuilt offensive line has taken awhile to come together, but has played better in recent weeks. They've struggled to run the ball consistently, ranking 30th with 3.3 yards per rush. Even more concerning is the punishment that Burrow takes on a weekly basis.

Making matters worse, LT Jonah Williams suffered a knee injury last week that's caused him to miss all of practice this week, leaving him questionable for Sunday's game. Williams is the only starter up front from last year.

Offseason free-agent additions RT La'el Collins, RG Alex Cappa, C Ted Karras, and rookie LG Cordell Volson have been a disappointing group so far and need major improvement if Burrow is to make it through the season.

What to Expect

Nov 11, 2018; New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan (94) rushes the passer against Cincinnati Bengals. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports

The injuries to Lattimore, Higgins, Williams, and Maye are key to the success of both sides. A healthy Lattimore would likely be matched up on Chase. Higgins gives the Bengals an additional top-tier weapon. Williams is vital to the protection of Burrow for an already struggling line. Maye's presence would give the Saints another coverage option against a deep and talented receiving corps.

No matter who plays and who doesn't, the key to a Saints victory is getting heavy pressure on Burrow with their defensive front. If successful, New Orleans could keep an extra defender back in coverage, especially helpful if Lattimore or Maye are out. Demario Davis will also be used as a blitzer for additional inside pressure.

Fourteen of the 19 sacks against Cincinnati have come from the edge position, where Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport have the ability to take over a game. Don't be surprised if Davenport, Jordan, or Kpassagnon are moved inside in some situations to get Granderson in as an extra pass rusher. It was a strategy that was used successfully by the Saints last season.

New Orleans Saints safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) tackles Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Chase and Higgins are lanky athletes who could get knocked off their route by physicality at the line of scrimmage. The New Orleans corners are a physical group. I expect the Saints to employ a fifth defensive back throughout most of the game and expect to see them use two deep safeties in most situations for over the top support.

New Orleans will likely mix up coverages throughout the contest, especially if Lattimore or Maye are unavailable. The slumping Adebo and underachieving Mathieu must play up to their capabilities and the entire secondary needs to disrupt the timing of the Bengals wideouts to give and extra second for the Saints pass rush to disrupt Burrow.

