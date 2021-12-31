Inside Week 17: Saints Passing Attack vs. Panthers Pass Defense

Facing a must-win situation to keep postseason hopes alive, New Orleans will need a much better offensive performance than they got in their first matchup against the Panthers.

In their last home game of the year, the 7-8 New Orleans Saints host the 5-10 Carolina Panthers this Sunday. The game is a rematch of a week two contest where the Panthers beat the Saints 26-7. In that game, the Saints were held to a mere 128 yards of total offense and six first downs.

New Orleans has struggled offensively all year. They rank an embarrassing 31st in total yards, averaging an output of just 302 per contest.

Their passing attack has been especially futile. A season-ending injury to QB Jameis Winston, injuries along the offensive line, and a receiving corps short on talent without Michael Thomas has caused the team to spin its wheels all year.

The Saints must now deal with a Panthers defense that allows 23 points par game but is second in yards allowed. Carolina has given up just 301 yards/game. They've shown some vulnerability against the run, but have been one of the NFL's most formidable pass defenses all year.

The Saints have been able to run the ball with some consistency this season. Facing a must-win situation to keep postseason hopes alive, will they be able to throw the ball to establish balance?

New Orleans Passing Game

New Orleans Saints Taysom Hill (7) runs for yardage against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints rank an abysmal 31st in passing production with an average of 187 yards/game. Twenty-six teams have had at least two 300-yard outings this season. New Orleans is the only NFL team without a 300-yard passer in 2021.

Without Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian on the Reserve-Covid list last week, rookie QB Ian Book saw his first NFL action. The results were disastrous, with Book throwing 2 interceptions and getting sacked 8 times with a depleted team around him.

Hill will be back this week. However, he's a far more effective weapon with his legs than his arm. Hill has completed 55% of his throws with 2 touchdowns and 5 interceptions while averaging 198 yards passing in his three starts.

Second-year WR Marquez Callaway has played well in recent weeks and is emerging as a dependable weapon in the receiving corps. Callaway leads the team with 40 receptions for 601 yards and 6 touchdowns. He has the team's only 100-yard outing from a wideout this season.

New Orleans Saints receiver Marquez Callaway (12) with the ball against Carolina. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints most dependable wideout most of the year, Deonte Harris, returns this week after a three-game suspension. Harris has 31 receptions for 523 yards and three scores. He's developed into a solid route runner and is the team’s most explosive threat at the position.

Fourth-year WR Tre'Quan Smith is questionable this week with a chest injury. Smith has 27 catches for 301 yards, but has never produced consistently for the offense. Former undrafted WR Lil'Jordan Humphrey, a physical target, has taken on a bigger role in recent weeks.

The Saints tight ends have combined for only 51 receptions and 526 yards. Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson should be back this week after missing the last contest with positive Covid tests. Veteran Nick Vannett has been limited with an ankle injury. Ethan Wolf and Garrett Griffin have been used as injury replacements this season.

Dynamic RB Alvin Kamara has carried the offense at times this season. Kamara has 355 receiving yards and 4 scores on a team-high 40 receptions. He’s a threat to defenses from anywhere along the formation, but the Saints need to get him in open space more. Veteran RB Mark Ingram is a terrific option on screens and check-down throws.

New Orleans has been crippled without both of their elite tackles in the lineup over the second half of the year. Ryan Ramczyk has missed the last six games and Terron Armstead five of the last seven contests. Without them, Saints quarterbacks have been harassed and battered constantly.

Veteran G/T James Hurst has been an adequate fill-in at one tackle, but his best fit is inside. Second-year RG Cesar Ruiz has been arguably the team's biggest disappointment and often a turnstile for opposing rushers.

Third-year C Erik McCoy has been the team's best lineman in 2021, but will miss this game after being placed on the Reserve-Covid list. Ruiz or Will Clapp will play center, while Calvin Throckmorton will man the left guard spot.

Carolina Pass Defense

Carolina Panthers defensive end Morgan Fox (91) and linebacker Haason Reddick (43) sack Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY

The Panthers give up just 182 yards/game through the air, ranking second in the NFL. They've allowed only one 300-yard passer this season. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 65% against Carolina coverage, but the Panthers come into this game short-handed defensively.

Top cornerbacks, Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson were already on injured reserve. Veteran CB Stephon Gilmore and S Juston Burris have been limited by injuries all week and could be game-time decisions.

Corners C.J. Henderson and Rashaan Melvin are physical defenders, but have none of the team’s nine interceptions. Gilmore, Jackson, and LB Shaq Thompson have two picks each, tied for the team lead. Thompson will also miss this Sunday's outing after being placed on the Reserve-Covid list.

Second-year S Jeremy Chinn is developing into a terrific all-around defender. He’s second behind Thompson on the team in tackles, has one interception, broken up five passes, and has 7 QB pressures.

Chinn is a playmaker all over the field. He’ll take on an even bigger role with Thompson sidelined, injuries in the secondary, and banged-up MLB Jermaine Carter.

The Panthers have disrupted opposing quarterbacks with a physical pass rush from their defensive front all year. They have 36 sacks and 85 QB hits. However, 23 of those sacks will probably be sidelined this weekend because of Covid.

Pro Bowl DE Brian Burns (9 sacks, 17 QB hits), OLB Haason Reddick (11 sacks, 19 hits), and DE Marquis Haynes (3 sacks, 4 hits) were all placed on the Reserve-Covid list this week.

The Panthers can still bring outside pressure with ends Yetur Gross-Matos and Morgan Fox, who have a combined five sacks and 11 QB hits.

Defensive tackles Derrick Brown, Bravvion Roy, and DaQuan Jones also bring heavy interior pressure. They've combined for just three sacks, but have collectively registered 15 QB knockdowns.

What to Watch

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints best hope at offensive success will be on the legs of their running game with Kamara, Ingram, and Hill. However, they’ll have to find a way to throw the ball to establish balance.

Carolina registered 4 sacks and 19 pressures on QB Jameis Winston when these teams met in week two. Brian Burns and Haason Reddick combined for 2.5 of those sacks and six pressures. However, Morgan Fox and Derrick Brown also had disruptive outings.

If Ramczyk and Armstead miss another game, the Saints will be without four of their five starting linemen from the season opener. New Orleans must find a way to protect Taysom Hill and allow him time to go through his reads.

The Saints wideouts need to get fast separation to give their quarterback a viable target. Callaway and Harris have played better as the year has progressed and must have an impact for the offense.

With Shaq Thompson out and Jermaine Carter questionable, expect the Saints to utilize Kamara and Ingram as receivers out of the backfield.

Kamara is a receiving mismatch for most defenses, let alone a shorthanded linebacking corps. The onus will be on Taysom Hill to deliver the ball to them in stride for playmaking opportunities.

New Orleans needs to sweep their last two games for a chance at the playoffs. For that to happen, the Saints will need a far better offensive performance than they got against the Panthers in their first matchup.

Read More Saints News