Three takeaways from the New Orleans Saints loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 16.

The New Orleans Saints (7-8) see their two-game winning streak snapped at the hands of the Miami Dolphins (8-7) on Monday night in the Superdome. Rookie quarterback Ian Book, Notre Dame's all-time winningest quarterback, made his NFL debut, completing 12 of 20 passes for 135 yards and two interceptions.

Sean Payton's group entered the contest more than just empty-handed, missing 22 players and four coaches to the reserve/COVID list. The list included quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian and defensive captain Demario Davis.

Despite the loss, New Orleans remains in the thick of the NFC playoff chase, with games against Carolina and Atlanta remaining.

The three takeaways from New Orleans' loss to Miami on Monday Night Football.

Ian Book's Performance is Not a Fair Evaluation

Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) looks on against Miami Dolphins during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie quarterback Ian Book had a near-impossible task on Monday. Playing behind a makeshift offensive line in his NFL debut, Book struggled and threw two interceptions, being sacked eight times, and hit fourteen times.

New Orleans was without playmakers in all three phases, and to put the entire blame on Book would not be fair to a young quarterback thrust into an unimaginable position.

Sean Payton himself said Book's performance is hard to evaluate, and the offensive line failed to give him time.

"I think that he prepared well. I think that it's one of the challenges that, sometimes, it can take place, even in the latter part of preseason games, where you want to try to evaluate, especially at the quarterback position; but, just keeping him upright tonight was a challenge. I'm sure that there are some plays that we will look at and he'll look at. The first interception is a throw that he'll want back. It's a tough position for him to be in." - Sean Payton on Ian Book - Postgame

Book had good moments, bad moments, and ugly moments but nothing less than what would be expected from a rookie quarterback. And though his NFL debut will go down as a forgettable one, you have to applaud the effort and hope this experience, good and bad, serves as another chapter in the book of Ian's career.

Does Kamara Have a Lingering Injury?

Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) heads to the field for warmups before the game against Miami Dolphins at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

In a game where it seemed the Saints would rely heavily on Alvin Kamara, the five-time Pro-Bowl selection was oddly quiet for the second straight week. AK finished Monday's contest with just 15 touches for 59 scrimmage yards after a similar statistical performance in Week 14 against the Buccaneers. Two eye-catching performances because of the lack of utilization of the Saints' best offensive weapon.

Kamara's longest play of the day went for 19 yards and did not provide the usual spark that fans of are accustomed to seeing from the Black and Gold. At times, AK did not seem 100% healthy or comfortable.

While some can be attributed to playing alongside guys you are not used to, the situation that came with missing 22 players, dropped passes and short gains without an explosive burst have an eyebrow raised on the running back who missed four games earlier this season.

In 2019, No. 41 played with a torn MCL, and it was pretty evident he was playing through pain. An MCL injury again sidelined Kamara for part of the season, and after a stellar performance in his return versus the Jets, AK has not looked the same.

Does that speak to the multiple injuries on the offensive line, multiple quarterbacks, or is there something the general public and us in the media do not know? Time will tell, but the best version of their best player needs to return against Carolina and Atlanta for the Saints to make a playoff push.

The Saints' "Hellish" Season is Like No Other, Isn't Over Yet

Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints fan wants to help the Saints against Miami Dolphins during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, the New Orleans Saints were without 22 players, forcing many new faces into action against Miami. However, the Saints are no strangers to seeing new faces in the starting lineup this season. This week the Black and Gold set a new NFL single-season record starting 57 different players in 2021, passing this season's Houston Texans for the most all-time.

Depleted across the board, New Orleans signed and called up multiple practice squad players this week, taking "signed him off the street" to another level. Despite the injuries, COVID outbreaks, and much more adversity this season New Orleans, against all odds, does find itself in a playoff position.

The Saints would have to win out and see the Vikings and 49ers lose one of their final two with two games remaining. It has been a long season for the Who Dat Nation, and though this "Season from Hell" is almost at its conclusion, it would say a lot about the Saints locker room, staff, and front office if this team somehow, someway makes the playoffs.

For all the latest New Orleans Saints News & Rumors follow:

The Saints News Network at www.Si.com/NFL/ Saints

Follow Saints News Network’s Writer, Brendan Boylan, on Twitter & Instagram at @btboylan.

Continue to follow all Saints’ coverage on Social Media with Saints News Network at @SaintsNews on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Dolphins-Saints Coverage From the Week