Week 16 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

A closer look at the Saints snap counts from Week 16's loss to the Dolphins on Monday Night Football.

Week 16 saw the Saints lose to the Dolphins on Monday Night Football 20-3. It was a complete dominant performance by their defense, who beat up on rookie Ian Book and the COVID-stricken Saints. The New Orleans defense did what they could to keep the team in the game, but the offensive woes couldn't be fixed.

We take a look at the snap counts from the game, with some observations as we quickly put this one behind us.

Offense

Calvin Throckmorton, Cesar Ruiz, Erik McCoy, James Hurst - 52 (100%)

The Saints offense was not good on Monday, and it was a combination of things. The run game couldn't find success, and the offensive line didn't give the passing game a lot of support. Overall, it's probably one of the sloppiest and worst performances from the Saints since the pre-Sean Payton era in 2005. Thankfully, this game is in the rearview mirror.

Book had one of the toughest outings for a rookie QB in recent memory. He was sacked 8 times and picked twice after going 12-of-20 for 135 yards. One of those interceptions was a pick-six after being tipped on the first offensive series. However, the defender read the play with ease. It was a pretty unfair situation, and judgement should not be passed on him based on this game.

Benenoch left briefly and was in the medical tent. Unfortunately, he was one of the sore spots to stick out on the offensive line. Again, you're down to players who shouldn't be starting for you, but you would have expected a veteran who's been around the team to have a better showing.

Callaway was one of the best offensive players on the night, as the connection with Ian Book produced 4 catches for 46 yards on 5 targets. Callaway has been one of the more consistent players offensively for the Saints lately. Meanwhile, Vannett had a real bad drop on his lone target.

For the second straight game, Kamara was pretty bottled up. He had 13 rushes for 52 yards, but 19 of those came on a 3rd-and-20 play. In the receiving department, he had 2 catches for 7 yards on 4 targets. The Saints have to get their best player going if they want to win these next two divisional games.

Humphrey had the best offensive play of the night for New Orleans, as his 56-yard catch and run helped him finish with 3 receptions for 70 yards on 5 targets.

Ingram had just 4 carries for 17 yards, which included a long of 7 yards. He had a good play in pass protection picking up a blitzing defender.

Tre'Quan Smith - 14 (27%)

Smith wasn't targeted at all, and he was lost for the game after blocking on a run play. He is reportedly dealing with a chest injury, and his status is in question for Sunday.

Wolf made the first catch of his career and secured both targets for 8 yards.

Easop Winston Jr. - 6 (12%)

Kyle Murphy - 3 (6%)

Tony Jones Jr. - 2 (4%)

The Saints defense did everything they could to keep the team in the game. Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Bradley Roby (21) reacts to a play against Miami Dolphins during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Defense

Pete Werner, Marcus Williams - 65 (100%)

In relief for Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander, Werner led the way with 10 tackles (7 solo, 3 assisted). He certainly had some good moments, aside the horse collar tackle he was flagged for. Overall, the Saints defense did their part against the Dolphins offense, allowing just 259 yards and went 5-of-15 on 3rd Down. There's really not much more you could have asked for here, other than the success Jaylen Waddle had.

The energy Ceedy Duce brings is unmatched, and it helped the defense carry the Saints for a bit. Jaylen Waddle had 10 catches for 92 yards on 12 targets, including a 1-yard touchdown. Gardner-Johnson was on him some, and he finished with 7 total tackles (5 solo, 2 assisted), with one being for a loss. Williams filled in for Malcolm Jenkins, and he had 3 solo tackles. He certainly brought some good hits to the table, and one of those tackles were for a loss.

Lattimore had one of the interceptions for the defense as well as a pass breakup. He finished with 3 total tackles (2 solo, 1 assisted).

Baun had 7 tackles (6 solo, 1 assisted) and a QB hit. While he didn't play horribly, the one play that stood out was him getting trucked by a Dolphins runner. Overall, the 2020 draft class leaves a lot to the imagination right now.

Jordan picked up another two sacks, keeping the momentum going from the win over the Bucs. He finished with 6 tackles (4 solo, 2 assisted).

Marcus Davenport - 46 (71%)

Davenport continues to be a huge terror for the Saints, and he's really been key to the pass rush picking things up even without Carl Granderson, Payton Turner, and Tanoh Kpassagnon. He got a sack and forced fumble to go along with 5 tackles (2 solo, 3 assisted) and 2 QB hits.

David Onyemata - 41 (63%)

It's hard seeing Onyemata take a roughing the passer penalty on a play where it's not sure what he's supposed to do in that situation.

Bradley Roby - 27 (42%)

Roby had an interception and assisted tackle in this game, and continues to be an important piece in the secondary. It'll be interesting to see how the Saints tackle his contract next season, as he's someone who can keep making an impact.

Finch had some impressive moments after being called up from the practice squad. He had 5 assisted tackles in the game.

Hoyett had 4 tackles (2 solo, 2 assisted) in relief, with one of them being for a loss. However, he'll be remembered as the defender who didn't pop on a fumble that could have given the Saints back the ball.

Special Teams (Top Reps)

Chase Hansen, Andrew Dowell - 24

Adam Prentice, Kawaan Baker - 19

Ty Montgomery - 17

Tony Jones Jr. - 16

