Ian Book's First Start: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly

New Orleans Saints rookie QB Ian Book got the first start of his NFL career against the Miami Dolphins on Monday night. In fact, it was the first regular season action of any kind for Book, a fourth-round draft choice from Notre Dame.

Book was thrust into the starting lineup after positive COVID tests to quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian earlier in the week. Hill wasn't ruled out until Thursday, meaning that Book would have essentially just two days to prepare as the starter.

A Saints team that has been riddled by injuries all year was decimated by 21 more players unavailable because of COVID protocols. Book got his ‘‘trial by fire'' with a team that was less than a shell of itself.

New Orleans suffered an ugly 20-3 home loss to Miami that put a dent in their playoff hopes. Book was 12-of-20 for 135 yards with no touchdowns, 2 interceptions, and sacked 8 times. The Saints defense played a solid game, despite their own COVID losses. However, the offense gave little help to their first-year quarterback.

The Good Book

New Orleans quarterback Ian Book (16) passes over Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker (55). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Book displayed good mechanics in the pocket when he actually had time to throw. Despite an average arm, he was confident in his ball placement. He had a good chemistry with WR Marquez Callaway, completing three passes for a first down.

Book's footwork and release were on point. He appeared to have nice vision and patience when going through his reads. Book delivered the ball to his receivers in stride on some key throws on two separate drives.

Despite relentless pressure, Book showed impressive toughness. He hung tough in the pocket as long as possible, but his receivers got little separation to help. He bounced back from an early interception that put his team behind and didn't seem intimidated by the moment.

The Bad Book

New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) is chased out of bounds against the Miami Dolphins. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY

At times, Book looked exactly like a rookie quarterback making his first start. Having little respect for the Saints receivers, Miami blitzed the rookie early and often. He needs to get rid of the ball faster on some of his ‘‘hot reads'' against the blitz.

Some will point to Book's first quarter interception that was returned for a touchdown. It was a throw that was slightly tipped at the line, altering it just enough for Dolphins CB Nik Needham to make the play. However, Book forced several other throws into triple coverage during the night.

Book has the athleticism to make plays with his legs. Too often against Dolphins, he was late deciding to leave the pocket or indecisive when deciding to run.

Book also seemed hesitant to pull the trigger on some throws, leading to a late release or poor placement for his receiver.

The Ugly Book

Miami defensive end Zach Sieler (92) sacks New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16). Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints were without both their Pro Bowl tackles Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramczyk yet again. Also sidelined was explosive WR Deonte Harris and tight ends Adam Trautman and Juwan Johnson. Outside of Callaway, the remainder of the offense gave their quarterback absolutely no support.

Pro Bowl RB Alvin Kamara dropped two catchable throws that could have kept drives alive. Veteran TE Nick Vannett dropped an early pass and was a non-factor, and WR Tre'Quan Smith was completely invisible.

The Saints offensive line was worse than abysmal. They were expected to struggle without Ramczyk and Armstead. However, the normally stout Erik McCoy, James Hurst, and Calvin Throckmorton were pushed around and missed several key blocks.

Second-year RG Cesar Ruiz was nothing more than a 316-pound turnstile for Miami pass rushers. Caleb Benenoch was equally putrid at right tackle.

New Orleans was unable to establish any kind of running game to balance their attack in game that was close until the final minutes.

Book was sacked 8 times and hit on 14 occasions. Rarely did he have even two seconds to set up after the snap. Book was off the mark and didn't play as sharp as he could have. He also had a depleted squad around him, with other established players playing below their ability.

Ian Book received some valuable experience if the team needs to call on him again in 2021. It’s also fair to say that his first NFL report card deserves an incomplete grade because of circumstances out of his control.

