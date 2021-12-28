Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Malcolm Jenkins, Juwan Johnson Off COVID-19/Reserve List for Saints

    Two Saints players have returned from the COVID-19/Reserve List, and it's a start in the right direction for the team with two games to go.
    Author:

    The Saints got back some of their players from the COVID-19 Reserve List on Tuesday. According to the NFL Transaction Report, Malcolm Jenkins and Juwan Johnson have returned to the team.

    The Saints were missing over 20 players for Monday Night Football's game against the Dolphins, and it was more than noticeable. The team is trying to get into the postseason race with two games to go, so hopefully this wave that's affected so many can pass so that New Orleans can focus in on the final NFC South opponents.

    In other news, Deonte Harris has officially returned from his 3-game suspension, but remains on the COVID/Reserve list. Wil Lutz, who is on injured reserve, was placed on the list. It's not uncommon to see players who are injured test positive, as they can be around the team's facilities and such. 

    Read More

    Dolphins-Saints Coverage From the Week

    USATSI_17416917 (1)
    Editorial / Opinion

    Week 17: NFC Playoff Picture

    9 minutes ago
    USATSI_17206974
    News

    Saints News: Jenkins, Johnson Off COVID-19/Reserve List

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17416771_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    Game Recap: Dolphins 'Close the Book' on Saints

    19 hours ago
    USATSI_17416365_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    Saints-Dolphins Halftime Report | Week 16

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_10320666_168388561_lowres
    Editorial / Opinion

    Saints Defense vs. Dolphins Offense -Week 16

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17072784_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    Saints Inactives List Against Dolphins: Week 16

    Dec 27, 2021
    ian-book
    Game Day

    Saints Monday Roster Moves - Dolphins Game, Week 16

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_16788346_168388561_lowres
    Game Day

    Saints Current Playoff Scenarios for Wild Card Berth, NFL Changes Week 17 Game

    Dec 27, 2021