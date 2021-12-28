Saints News: Jenkins, Johnson Off COVID-19/Reserve List

Two Saints players have returned from the COVID-19/Reserve List, and it's a start in the right direction for the team with two games to go.

The Saints got back some of their players from the COVID-19 Reserve List on Tuesday. According to the NFL Transaction Report, Malcolm Jenkins and Juwan Johnson have returned to the team.

The Saints were missing over 20 players for Monday Night Football's game against the Dolphins, and it was more than noticeable. The team is trying to get into the postseason race with two games to go, so hopefully this wave that's affected so many can pass so that New Orleans can focus in on the final NFC South opponents.

In other news, Deonte Harris has officially returned from his 3-game suspension, but remains on the COVID/Reserve list. Wil Lutz, who is on injured reserve, was placed on the list. It's not uncommon to see players who are injured test positive, as they can be around the team's facilities and such.

