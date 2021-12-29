Marcus Williams Placed On COVID List, Saints Get Back 11 Players
Wednesday saw the Saints get back a lot of their players, but also lost a key one in the process. Safety Marcus Williams has been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List. The Saints got back the following players on Wednesday, according to the NFL Transaction Report.
- QB Taysom Hill
- QB Trevor Siemian
- LB Kwon Alexander
- LB Demario Davis
- LB Kaden Elliss
- DB J.T. Gray
- OL Jordan Mills
- DB Jeff Heath
- OL James Carpenter
- DT Christian Ringo
- TE Adam Trautman
New Orleans also saw the return of Malcolm Jenkins and Juwan Johnson on Tuesday, so things are trending in the right direction. The league and the NFLPA modified COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, which reduced the isolation period after testing positive for any asymptomatic individuals from 10 to five days regardless whether they are vaccinated or not.
Read More
More details on the new protocols can be found here.
An individual must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aide of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be "resolved or improved"; individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL; and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied.
Once cleared all individuals must wear a mask for five days after returning except when participating in practice or a game.
Read More Saints News
- Saints Should Keep Options Open With Ian Book
- Saints History vs. the Great John Madden
- 3 Takeaways from the Saints' Loss to Dolphins in Week 16
- Saints' QB Ian Book's First Report Card is Incomplete
- Saints and the NFC Playoff Picture: Week 17
- Malcolm Jenkins, Juwan Johnson Off COVID-19/Reserve List for Saints
- Dolphins 'Close the Book' on Saints
- Saints Place 21st Player on Reserve/COVID-19 List in Week 16
- Ex-Saints Elevated by Dolphins for Monday Night
- Saints Sunday Roster Moves: 4 Players and 1 Coach Placed on COVID-19 List
- What Chauncey Gardner-Johnson Tweeted About COVID-19 Had Saints Fans Nervous?
- Saints All-Pros at Linebacker, Right Tackle Landed on COVID-19 List
- Saints Injury Report - Friday, Dec. 24 (Week 16)