Marcus Williams Placed On COVID List, Saints Get Back 11 Players

Wednesday saw the Saints get back a lot of their players, but also lost a key one in the process. Safety Marcus Williams has been placed on the COVID-19/Reserve List. The Saints got back the following players on Wednesday, according to the NFL Transaction Report.

QB Taysom Hill

QB Trevor Siemian

LB Kwon Alexander

LB Demario Davis

LB Kaden Elliss

DB J.T. Gray

OL Jordan Mills

DB Jeff Heath

OL James Carpenter

DT Christian Ringo

TE Adam Trautman

New Orleans also saw the return of Malcolm Jenkins and Juwan Johnson on Tuesday, so things are trending in the right direction. The league and the NFLPA modified COVID-19 protocols on Tuesday, which reduced the isolation period after testing positive for any asymptomatic individuals from 10 to five days regardless whether they are vaccinated or not.

More details on the new protocols can be found here.

An individual must clear at least 24 hours since their last fever without the aide of fever-reducing medication; other symptoms must be "resolved or improved"; individual must be cleared by team doctor in consultation with ICS and NFL; and any local regulations or requirements have been satisfied. Once cleared all individuals must wear a mask for five days after returning except when participating in practice or a game.

