Saints Should Keep Options Open With Ian Book at Quarterback

Down to their sixth option at quarterback and missing 22 players, the New Orleans Saints finally have the loss that closes the chapter on a 15-year era of successful football. Though they need a top-tier quarterback paired with this defense to continue being mentioned as Super Bowl contenders, the New Orleans Saints should keep their options open with Ian Book.

Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) looks on against Miami Dolphins during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

A NEW ERA OF SAINTS OFFENSE?

The 20-3 Monday Night Football loss to the Miami Dolphins to wrap up 2021 closed the chapter to the most-beloved winning era of New Orleans Saints football. After years of un-thrown flags, miraculously missed tackles, and stand-in quarterbacks to Bridge(water) the gap, New Orleans can admit as much now.

From Brooks to Book was a Brees, but the old era of Saints football is over in style, not spirit, even if New Orleans earns an NFC Wild Card spot. The team needs to sign a more experienced, respected quarterback this offseason. Still, they should also keep the option open for Ian Book to remain with the team in a clipboard capacity moving forward, considering his Monday Night Football performance.

This New Orleans team was struggling to tread playoff water for weeks. For years, the Saints struggled to save Drew Brees’ arm for the stretch run. Sean Payton had been here before, but Teddy Bridgewater and Taysom Hill took over a mostly healthy squad. New Orleans was missing almost half of the starting lineup Monday night, and while several teams with depleted rosters have pulled off upsets, none have done so with their sixth option at quarterback.

Yes, sixth. At best, though, Book acquitted himself well for a fourth-round practice squad body thrust into the starting role with a playoff spot in the balance. In his debut, he was not quite playoff-Tyler Heinicke, but Book too showed he belonged on an NFL roster in some capacity.

Admittedly, it was not ideal for player or team in such a pivotal game. Jameis Winston had this team on the playoff path and should be in consideration for a return on a two- or three-year deal at a top 10-20 QB1 salary moving forward. Taysom Hill was steadying the ship but has only reinforced his limitations as the lead signal-caller.

Trevor Siemian stepped in to help beat Tom Brady but is now surplus to requirements considering Book’s performance. Once all three of those options were off the table, New Orleans reportedly called Drew Brees and Phillip Rivers to gauge their interest in finishing out the season as QB1.

Even if Mickey Loomis did not contact Andrew Luck, that puts Book at option six. Book was point to score some points and win a game, but this loss is not Book’s fault. Injuries and the pandemic put Book and the team in a tough position to open his career NFL stat-line account.

Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) hands the ball off to fullback Adam Prentice (46) against Miami Dolphins during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

THE CHALLENGE FOR BOOK

The length of the injury report was longer than the lunch menu at Luke’s on St. Charles but not quite as bad as the COVID testing lines around the city. Book misread a few plays, but he stood tall and kept his confidence throughout the game, a trait Sean Payton admires even if that is as far as an evaluation can go given the circumstances.

"I think it's kind of where we are at, to some degree, a little bit as a league. It seemed like, obviously, a lot went on the last week and a half. I thought that our defense battled. We did some positive things in the kicking game. In fairness to Ian (Book), it's impossible to evaluate his play. Hopefully, we can get a little help here, get some guys back, and be ready to go next week… I don't think (it was) preparation (that was the issue).

I think that he prepared well. I think that it's one of the challenges that, sometimes, it can take place, even in the latter part of preseason games, where you want to try to evaluate, especially at the quarterback position; but, just keeping him upright tonight was a challenge. I'm sure that there are some plays that we will look at, and he'll look at. The first interception is a throw that he'll want back. It's a tough position for him to be in.”

Miami has blitzed its way back into the playoff race, quite literally from all angles. Even first-round draft pick quarterbacks spend years learning NFL blitz package recognition. The best defenses can still stop top-tier quarterbacks without skill position outlets.

Dec 27, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book (16) is chased out of bounds during the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

GROWING PAINS

Tom Brady learned that lesson last week. Ian Book was always going to suffer through some growing pains this week. Though practice went well, Payton admitted “there were some tempo issues in and out of the huddle” which sapped the time for Book’s pre-snap reads.

Still, there is no question in Payton’s mind, Book "is competitive and tough. He is going to be fine. He'll be frustrated like all of us with some plays. Certainly, it's not going to define his growth or his career or what he does. It was one of those kinds of perfect storms. We are all anxious to see him. And, yet, it was just a tough spot for him to be in. I think he is smart enough to understand that."

While running away from defenders or shuffling behind moving pockets, Book balanced a fine line between forcing the issue and firing the ball into the stands to live another day. Working with a patchwork offensive line, Book kept the team looking respectable. Sometimes, but especially with skeleton crews, the fact things didn’t fall apart is a great sign for those tasked with keeping things together. It’s not hard to imagine the game being closer with one less tipped pass, one fewer free timeout given to the Dolphins.

Book had a rough night, but he can at least be commended for his composure in a challenging moment. Fourth-string practice squad bodies aren’t usually thrust into these moments, but these past few years have tested the “Next Man Up” mentality of the NFL in an unprecedented manner. Book showed he has the courage.

Now he needs a few more years on clipboard duty. It might not be the most glorious career, but learning an offense and showing understanding in spot duty can pay off. The team has stability at a lower-priority position on the cap sheet but can be very important to keeping a season together.

As for Book’s career, if stuck holding a clipboard? He just needs to ask Chase Daniel, his career earnings, and his Super Bowl ring.

