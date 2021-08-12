Sean Payton's and Michael Thomas' Talk Helps the Team Heal and Focus on Winning

Sean Payton and Michael Thomas talk to mend fences was the right move for the team and player, but moreso for the franchise and its players.

I wanted to share my two cents on the Saints-Thomas drama.

Building a bond takes time. Destroying a bond can take a second.

Healing was needed for the Saints in October, just as it was yesterday.

Dec 22, 2019; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) and New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton slap hands before the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

Saints head coach Sean Payton and All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas' discussion was right for the organization.

The detailed information given to columnist Jeff Duncan and Thomas' mysterious social media post had the media sharks circling Saints camp. The reporters' senses could taste the blood in the water from wounds suffered by both the team and player in New Orleans.

The relationship had to be salvaged by someone within the organization before all was lost.

Sean Payton built his relationship with the record-setting receiver since 2016 — it would have been a mistake allowing the rift to rot and fester with time.

What happened between the New Orleans Saints-Michael Thomas drama is nothing new that any other NFL team hasn't experienced before. Tensions will always be a component inside and outside an NFL locker room. How a team and player choose to resolve their differences is the key.

It's important to realize the critical moment of Yahoo Sports Charles Robinson's report is the fact Payton and Thomas spoke. In October, after Thomas' suspension, I wrote on the importance of how "they can address the situation with Thomas and begin healing as a team." The same applied in this scenario.

Both sides are culpable in the matter. Besides pointing fingers concerning Thomas not returning calls, you have to included the leaked information of his missing appointment. Believe me, no side is innocent here.

A player needs to know he can trust the team, his coach, and his teammates. The franchise needs to know the player will put forward their best effort to be available and perform at the highest level.

Mutual trust. Mutual accountability.

A significant step forward in the healing process was for Sean Payton to step into the fray with the hope of rectifying the situation. If not, cataclysmic results could have followed.

Losing a player of Michael Thomas' caliber would have been a massive loss for New Orleans. Thomas had the best start of a receiver's career as he set records and dominated the National Football League in the first four seasons.

Without his presence a team's defense wouldn't have to roll their best cornerback over to Thomas. Currently, the Saints are without a proven No. 1 receiver. New Orleans is in desperate need for him to return to their roster with a healthy mind and body.

For now, let the narrative be of a positive tone for the Saints and Thomas. As the saga comes to a close, it serves as a reminder of why teams should quickly seek to resolve player issues before going viral and breaking the internet.

