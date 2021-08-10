Breaking: Saints CB Patrick Robinson to Retire from NFL, per Report

New Orleans defensive back Patrick Robinson has informed the team that he intends to retire, according to reports.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson has informed the Saints he intends to retire from the NFL, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

New York Jets receiver Deonte Thompson (10) is tackled by New Orleans Saints defensive back Patrick Robinson (21). Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY

Robinson, who turns 34 on September 7, was the oldest member of the New Orleans roster. He was expected to be in the mix for a starting job for the team's already thin cornerback unit.

Robinson entered the NFL as the Saints' first-round selection, No. 32 overall in the 2010 NFL Draft out of Florida State University. He played five seasons in New Orleans, intercepting 9 passes and getting credited with 46 passes defended.

He left the Saints after the 2014 season, signing with San Diego in free agency. Robinson would play for New Orleans, San Diego, Indianapolis, and Philadelphia in his career.

He landed with the Eagles in 2017, intercepting 4 passes and breaking up 18 others while helping Philadelphia to a Super Bowl championship.

Robinson would return to the Saints as a free agent in 2018. An ankle injury limited him to only three games that year, but he played in 33 contests over the next two years as a reserve cornerback.

Patrick Robinson had 16 interceptions and 83 passes broken up over his 11-year career. He allowed a 60.4% completion percentage when targeted, intercepting two passes, over his last two years in New Orleans.

Robinson's absence further thins the experience in the team's secondary, but several players will compete for snaps opposite Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Patrick Robinson intercepts the pass intended for Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson. © Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Rookie third-round selection Paulson Adebo, veteran holdover Ken Crawley, free-agent signees Brian Poole and Prince Amukamara, and third-year defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson are all in the mix for a starting spot.

