Report: Saints Signed K Brett Maher

Saints Signed Kicker Brett Maher

The New Orleans Saints signed kicker Brett Maher to replace injured kicker Wil Lutz.
The New Orleans Saints signed kicker Brett Maher to replace injured kicker Wil Lutz on the roster, per ESPN's Mike Triplett. Monday's tryout session included placekickers Blair Walsh and Chandler Catanzaro, but Maher won the job.

NFL Insider, Ian Rapoport, reported Lutz left Saturday's practice to visit with Dr. William Meyers for potential core muscle surgery. The rehabilitation after the surgery could hold Lutz from action for 8+ weeks.

Lutz confirmed the injury and need for surgery on social media.

Mahrer, 31, is a veteran kicker and has been on several NFL and Canadian Football rosters - Dallas Cowboys, Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Ottawa Redblacks, Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans, and Arizona Cardinals.

The 6-0 and 190-pound Mahrer kicked 49/66 field goals for 74.2% with his longest successful kick of 63 yards.  

He was a placekicker and punter for the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Maher was 39/50 for 78% at Nebraska and went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft.

