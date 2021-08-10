Saints: Could C.J. Henderson be the Right Option for the Saints After Patrick Robinson's Retirement?

The New Orleans Saints could actively seek a deal for a former No. 1 draft pick after CB Patrick Robinson's sudden retirement.

Patrick Robinson ended his 11-year career Tuesday and left New Orleans looking for another missing piece to their defensive backfield puzzle. Robinson had an excellent camp until his retirement announcement. Dennis Allen relied on his veteran presence and often turned to him in cases of injury in the secondary.

As the Saints' elder statesman, his reliable veteran presence will be missed. Sean Payton was blindsided with Robinson retiring saying, they spoke for 30 minutes about it and "He [Robinson] felt comfortable with his decision, and certainly we respect that.”

So, what's next for the team without Robinson.

Since CB Xavien Howard is out of the picture, could Jacksonville's cornerback C.J. Henderson become a target for New Orleans?

Henderson, 23, was the Jaguars' 9th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Urban Meyer's new team has explored trade options for their young cornerback from the University of Florida. Saints insider and columnist Jeff Duncan tweeted New Orleans would be in the market for Henderson.

The Saints desperately need an infusion of young talent at the position. All-Pro cornerback Marshon Lattimore could face a league suspension for his March arrest in Cleveland for receiving a stolen firearm. If suspended, Henderson would be an insurance policy for the team. Currently, veterans Brian Poole, Prince Amukamara, Grant Haley, Adonis Alexander, KeiVarae Russell, and Ken Crawley are challenging for the number 2 spot opposite Lattimore.

Adebo, Bryce Thompson, and Deuce Wallace are the unit's only rookies. Keith Washington II will return from his wrist injury during the camp's first week of action.

2021's 3rd-round pick Paulson Adebo fits well with the defensive backfield during the early stages of training camp. His talent is raw, but he has made several great plays against the pass.

C.J. Henderson is 6-1 and 204-pounds out of the University of Florida. Henderson's first season was mixed with COVID-19, injuries, and being placed on the injured reserve list. Last season, he seemed to fall out of favor with the Jags executives, thus making the previous season's ninth-overall draft pick an attractive target for a team like New Orleans.

Overthecap.com lists Henderson's 2021 base at $1.52M, $3.12M prorated bonus, and a cap number of $4.66M. Next season, he will earn a $2.46M base salary, $3.12M prorated bonus and a $5.6M cap allocation. In the final contract year of 2023, the cornerback is expected to take home a $3,4M base salary, $3.12M prorated bonus, with a cap charge of $6.52M.

Modest numbers in which Saints VP of Football Administration Khai Harley could creatively package suitable numbers for the Saints.

Could New Orleans make a deal with the Jaguars for Henderson's services?

We shall see.