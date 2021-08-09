Saints Injury Report: K Wil Lutz Injury and Probable Surgery Forces Saints to Tryout Placekickers

New Orleans held tryouts for two kickers and a longsnapper ahead of Saturday's preseason contest with the Baltimore Ravens.

New Orleans kicker Wil Lutz's injury is an issue as the team prepares for Saturday's first preseason game in Baltimore. Nick Underhill and Larry Holder reported Lutz could miss significant time at the start of the season.

Lutz has missed the first week of training camp due to a soft tissue injury. I spotted him at Saints practice sidelines on July 30, watching punter Blake Gillikin's workout.

NFL Insider, Ian Rapoport, reported Lutz left Saturday's practice to visit with Dr. William Meyers for potential core muscle surgery. The rehabilitation after the surgery could hold Lutz from action for 8+ weeks.

Aaron Wilson reports New Orleans held tryouts with placekickers Chandler Catanzaro and Blair Walsh. Also, at the tryout session was long snapper John Denney.

Sep 24, 2018; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chandler Catanzaro (7) kicks a field goal as Tampa Bay Buccaneers punter Bryan Anger (9) holds the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Catanzaro began his NFL career in Arizona (2014-16), New York Jets (2017), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2018), Carolina Panthers (2018). He was a practice squad member of the New York Giants in 2020. Catanzaro made 83.8% of his 142 attempts, with his longest field goal at 60 yards. The 6-3 and 210-pound kicker finished his college career in 2013 with Clemson as the school's all-time leading scorer at 404 points.

Dec 10, 2017; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Seattle Seahawks kicker Blair Walsh (7) misses a field goal wide right from the hold of punter Jon Ryan (9) during the second quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Blair Walsh is familiar with New Orleans. The longtime Vikings placekicker was in the Saints' practice squad for one day in January 2021. He had previous stints with the Seahawks and Falcons (training camp). Walsh, 31, was a first-team All-Pro kicker in 2012 with 154 field goals for 82.4% in his NFL career. His longest attempted field goal to connect was at 56 yards. Walsh is a University of Georgia alum from Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Longsnapper John Denney signed with New Orleans on the same day as Blair Walsh in January. He was also released the following day.

Former Saints placekicker Garrett Hartley is on the market. This weekend, Hartley posted videos of him making long field goals at Tulane University.

