The expected departure of LT Terron Armstead does not leave the New Orleans offensive line in as bad of shape as many may believe.

Three-time Pro Bowl LT Terron Armstead signed with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, marking the end of a marvelous 9-year career with the New Orleans Saints. Losing Armstead did not come as a big surprise. He’d reportedly shown interest in returning to New Orleans, but was also the best offensive lineman on the free-agent market.

Armstead's loss creates a big question along the Saints front line. He was a team leader and one of the NFL's best at his position. A highly regarded New Orleans line uncharacteristically struggled in 2021. However, most of that was because of an avalanche of injuries across the whole line.

The departure of Armstead doesn't necessarily mean that the Saints are forced to use a first-round pick on a tackle in the upcoming draft. In fact, a closer look at the New Orleans line reveals that the situation isn't nearly as dire as some may believe.

The Saints Saw This Coming

Sep 9, 2019; Texans defensive end J.J. Watt (99) is blocked by New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyk (71). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans inked 27-year-old RT Ryan Ramczyk to a lucrative contract extension early last season. Keeping Ramczyk was a must. He’s also one of the league's best at his position and just entering the prime of his career.

What was interesting about Ramczyk's new contract was that it includes a hefty bonus if he starts at left tackle. The position wouldn't be completely unfamiliar to Ramczyk. He played both tackle positions as a blue-chip prospect at Wisconsin.

Terron Armstead is an elite pass blocker. Ryan Ramczyk is every bit his equal. Both players have routinely dominated some of the NFL's best pass rushers since 2017. No other team could boast the elite tackle combo that the Saints had in Ramczyk and Armstead.

Left tackle is considered one of the most crucial positions in football. It is typically where an opponent's best pass rusher lines up most often. Moving Ramczyk to the left side would protect the blind side of newly re-signed QB Jameis Winston.

Looking Outside the Building

Offensive lineman Bernhard Raimann of Central Michigan (76) works with a coach during the 2022 Senior Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Whether Ramczyk stays on the right side or moves to the left, New Orleans still has a big hole to address. They could certainly take care of that with a high draft choice.

The Saints aren't averse to using a high draft choice on this position. Ramczyk, guards Andrus Peat and Cesar Ruiz were first-round selections and C Erik McCoy was a second-round pick.

Highly rated tackles Charles Cross, Trevor Penning, Tyler Smith, Daniel Faalele, and Bernhard Raimann are potential first or early second-round picks. The Saints currently have the 18th selection in the first round and 49th overall pick in the second.

New Orleans may also dip into the free-agent market for an answer at tackle. Veterans Duane Brown, Eric Fisher, Nate Solder, and Bryan Bulaga are all available. While all have had solid careers, each are well past their prime.

The Saints have had some luck historically with free agent offensive linemen. They've also had success at finding talent for the position in the late rounds of the draft.

Is the Answer Already on the Roster?

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett (96) and New Orleans Saints guard James Hurst (74) in action. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Eight-year veteran James Hurst has been one of the Saints most underrated contributors for the last two years. He was a key reserve that played multiple positions and nearly 50% of the team’s offensive snaps in 2020.

Injuries forced Hurst into an even more prominent role in 2021. He started 15 of 17 contests, playing every position but center along the offensive line. The position he played most was left guard after a season-ending injury to Andrus Peat. However, missed time by both Armstead and Ramczyk forced him to slide outside for several games.

The 30-year-old Hurst is most effective at guard. At 6’5” and 310-Lbs., he also has the stature, strength, and athleticism to be effective outside. Remember that Hurst came into the NFL as a left tackle and had starting experience at both tackle spots during his first six years with the Ravens.

The Saints may have another option in Landon Young, a 2021 sixth-round draft pick. Young saw offensive action in just one contest last year, getting the start in a Week 11 loss at Philadelphia. He broke his foot during the game, putting him out for the rest of the year.

Young is a fluid player despite his 6’7” and 321-Lb. frame. He played both left and right tackle in college at Kentucky. Coaches were impressed at his development during training camp. We’ll find out how much by how highly they address the position now that Armstead is gone.

Roster Flexibility

New Orleans Saints offensive tackle Landon Young (67). Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints value versatility in their offensive linemen. Remember that Andrus Peat was originally drafted as a tackle and could be another candidate to slide outside. Erik McCoy and Cesar Ruiz can play either center or guard and Calvin Throckmorton played well at both guard positions last year.

If Ramczyk opens the training camp at left tackle and plays below expectations, he can easily be flipped back to the right side. Hurst and Young have that same flexibility.

Peat has also filled in capably as an injury replacement for Armstead throughout his career. Hurst or Throckmorton would step in as the starting guard if coaches move Peat outside.

Terron Armstead had a magnificent career in New Orleans. However, he came with an injury risk. Armstead missed 37 games in his last eight seasons with the Saints, including 9 last year.

Just about anyone would be a downgrade to the Ramczyk-Armstead combination at tackle. If the Saints don't address the position with a high draft choice, it’s because the pieces on the roster can serve as a suitable replacement for the future franchise Hall of Famer.

