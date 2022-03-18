Erik McCoy Was a Beacon for a Battered Saints Line in 2021

Multi-talented C Erik McCoy had another strong season for New Orleans in 2021. Could McCoy be one of the pieces included in a blockbuster trade for Deshaun Watson?

With Pro Bowl C Max Unger retiring the previous offseason, the New Orleans Saints went into the 2019 NFL Draft looking for his replacement. They found him early in the second round and swung a trade with the Miami Dolphins.

With the 42nd overall selection, New Orleans drafted Texas A&M interior lineman Erik McCoy. Mostly a guard in college, McCoy was expected to transition to center. He made the adjustment quickly, earning the starting job early in training camp and getting voted onto the 2019 NFL All-Rookie Team.

McCoy started all 35 of the Saints games over his first two years, including playoffs. Even more impressive, he played all but 8 offensive snaps over that two-year span.

New Orleans quarterbacks were among the least sacked in the league in 2019 and 2020. In 2020, they also led the NFL in rushing touchdowns and finished sixth in rushing yardage.

At the center of one of the most respected lines in football, McCoy was considered a Pro Bowl quality player as the Saints entered last season.

Saints 2021 Year-In-Review

Erik McCoy

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) prepares to block against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Early in a season-opening blowout of Green Bay, McCoy left with a calf injury. He played in only five of the Saints 62 offensive snaps, missing more than at any point in his career.

The calf injury sidelined McCoy for the next four weeks. New Orleans rushed for 458 yards in those games, but were held under 100 yards in two of those outings and allowed nine sacks.

McCoy returned after the bye week on a Monday Night at Seattle. He played all of the team’s 74 offensive snaps and helped pave the way for RB Alvin Kamara's 179 total yards in a 13-10 win.

McCoy missed a Week 17 win over Carolina. Otherwise, he was a pillar of the Saints offense. He played every one of the Saints 740 offensive snaps over 11 over their last 12 games.

Injuries ravaged the Saints offensive line last season. New Orleans played just five snaps in 2021 with their entire line intact.

Guard Andrus Peat was lost for the year in the sixth game. Tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead missed a combined 16 contests. The Saints were without both elite tackles in six games, crippling an already struggling unit.

New Orleans quarterbacks were sacked 37 times and under constant duress in several games last year. Their passing attack was putrid, ranking dead last in the league. The Saints averaged 117 yards per game on the ground, but ranked a lowly 28th in average per rush.

Erik McCoy was arguably the team's most consistent lineman in 2021. He had some mid-season struggles in pass protection switches, but also had a makeshift line around him. McCoy continued to be an elite run blocker and was credited with giving up zero sacks as a pass protector.

At 6’4” and 303-Lbs., McCoy is a mauler in the trenches with tremendous strength in one-on-one battles. He's also an outstanding technician in pass protection and has great recognition of opposing defenses.

The 24-year-old McCoy is also an amazing athlete. His ability to get outside as a lead blocker on off-tackle runs and screens sets him apart from the average interior lineman. McCoy maintains outstanding technique as a downfield blocker, allowing Saints ball carriers extra yardage in the open field.

New Orleans Saints center Erik McCoy (78) blocks downfield for running back Mark Ingram II (14) against Tampa Bay. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans made an official trade offer for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson earlier this week. Specific details of the offer were not disclosed, but is likely to include several high draft picks and a high-end player or two. A player like McCoy, even with his value to the Saints, could be included in a blockbuster deal.

Entering the last year of his rookie contract, McCoy could be a highly sought after free-agent after the 2022 season. His rare combination of technique, strength, and athleticism would make him the centerpiece of a Saints offensive line looking to rebound this season.

