2022 Saints Salary Cap Slasher Tracker

Saints Salary Cap Slasher Tracker

The Saints are going to have a good bit of work on their hands before March 16 rolls around, and the next week is going to be filled with moves that help them get under the salary cap.

The new league year is less than two weeks away, and the Saints are one of several teams who still have some work to do with the salary cap. The good news is that the original $76 million overage has been cut down by nearly 45 percent with just three players. We're anticipating more moves as the deadline approaches, so we've put together a tracker to keep up with all of the financials for New Orleans.

All data is updated through 3/5/22.

Current Cap Number: $241,216,142 (per NFLPA)

What's this mean? This is a report generated and updated daily, which takes a snapshot of how many players a team has under contract, each team's salary cap carryover, team cap, and total cap room for the Top 51. 

This isn't realtime data, and is usually behind a couple days. It's important to note that the Saints carried over just $154,654 in space from last season. This should explain why you might see a total team cap number and then the cap room varying from the NFLPA figure.

Why are we in Top 51? From the start of the new league year, which is March 16, to the first week of the regular season, only the top 51 salaries and highest valued contracts count.

Salary Cap Figure for 2022: $208.2 Million

We learned about the expected increase back in early December, and got confirmation of the $208.2 million figure in mid-December. This was actually the ceiling the NFL and NFLPA agreed on back in May 2021. The cap is projected to rise again in 2023, which is good news for the Saints.

Mickey Loomis, New Orleans Saints General Manager and Executive Vice President

Estimated Space: -$33 Million

The Saints still have some work to do, but have already freed up a considerable amount of cap space with just a few players.

How the Saints Have Slashed Away and Spent

Potential Considerations (Top Cap Figures)

  • Marshon Lattimore - $27.45 million ($9.1 million base + $1.5 million signing bonus + $15 million roster bonus + $1.85 million restructure bonus)
  • Cam Jordan - $22.88 million ($13.6 million base + $3.1 million signing bonus + $1 million roster bonus + $100K roster bonus + $5.08 million restructure bonus)
  • Alvin Kamara - $14.5 million ($5.5 million base)
  • David Onyemata - $13.17 million ($7.5 million base)
  • Terron Armstead - $13 million ($13 million dead money)
  • Taysom Hill - $12.325 million ($1.1 million base)
  • Malcolm Jenkins - $12.2 million ($7.75 million base)
  • Demario Davis - $11 million ($7.5 million base)
  • Bradley Roby - $10 million ($9.5 million base)
  • Marcus Davenport - $9.8 million (Estimated fifth-year option)

