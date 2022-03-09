New Orleans Saints Free Agents 2022

A look at the New Orleans Saints exclusive, restricted, and unrestricted free agents of 2022.

March 16 is approaching, and NFL front offices must make sound business decisions regarding exclusive, restricted, and unrestricted free agents. The New Orleans Saints have several free agents set to depart the organization saddled down with an inflated salary-cap issue to the tune of $44M.

General manager Mickey Loomis has already restructured the contracts of veterans right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, guard Andrus Peat, and star wide receiver Michael Thomas. The revisions deflated approximately $33M off the humongous $77M over the cap figure when the team entered the offseason.

New Orleans Saints 2022 Free Agents List Here are the current free agent players for the New Orleans Saints in 2022. RE-SIGNED FREE AGENTS Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) scores his second touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports OL Ethan Greenidge

DT Albert Huggins

TE Juwan Johnson

QB Blake Bortles

CB Jordan Miller UNRESTRICTED S Marcus Williams

T Terron Armstead

QB Jameis Winston

DB PJ Williams

LB Kwon Alexander

WR Trequan Smith

G Caleb Benenoch

RB/WR Ty Montgomery

WR Kenny Stills

S Jeff Heath

T Jordan Mills

QB Trevor Siemian

CB Ken Crawley

DT Jalyn Holmes

DT Christian Ringo RESTRICTED WR Lil' Jordan Humphrey

K Brett Mahrer (released)

TE Garrett Griffin

WR Deonte Harris

DT Shy Tuttle EXCLUSIVE Credit: USA Today Sports DE Carl Granderson

DT Jalen Dalton

KEY UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

The key free unrestricted free agents are starters QB Jameis Winston, LT Terron Armstead, S Marcus Williams, LB Kwon Alexander, and WR Tre'Quan Smith. Losing several of these players could damage the team's continuity—especially QB Jameis Winston, LT Terron Armstead, and S Marcus Williams. Each may have a highly competitive market interested in their respective services.

Armstead could become a target for the Bengals to come in and protect QB Joe Burrow. Marcus Williams' versatility will be attractive for many defenses needing a highly skilled and young free safety.

Oct 10, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) celebrates with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) after connecting on a touchdown pass against the Washington Football Team during the fourth quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

WHAT ABOUT JAMEIS?

Of course, Jameis Winston is the most critical decision for New Orleans. The quarterback market is getting clearer in the NFL, sort of. The Russell Wilson trade from Seattle to Denver and Aaron Rodgers' massive contract extension may affect the rest of the free agent quarterbacks.

A few QB hungry teams like Pittsburgh, Texans, and Washington could make a bid for Winston.

Teddy Bridgewater could be released by the Broncos and considered for a return to New Orleans. However, Winston seems to be the most logical choice for the Saints. Rumors of a Jimmy Garoppolo trade from the San Francisco to New Orleans circled around the NFL Scouting Combine - but do the Saints want or need to expend the capital for a trade?

Could Mickey Loomis extend an offer that Jameis "cant' refuse" a nd stay with the Saints? We shall see.

Nov 25, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints middle linebacker Kwon Alexander (5) celebrates his interception in the second quarter against the Buffalo Bills at the Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

LB Kwon Alexander (UFA) and WR Lil' Jordan Humphrey (UFA) could re-sign. WR Deonte (Harty) Harris (RFA) and DE Carl Granderson (EFA) are candidates for tenders from New Orleans.

WR Tre'Quan Smith is someone Dennis Allen deems essential or will allow him to test the market.

New Orleans will be players in the free-agent market. The front-office must continue to whittle down the contracts to get the team under the NFL salary-cap limit of $208.2 million.

Read More Saints News

More Pelicans Scoop News