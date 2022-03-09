New Orleans Saints Free Agents 2022
A look at the New Orleans Saints exclusive, restricted, and unrestricted free agents of 2022.
March 16 is approaching, and NFL front offices must make sound business decisions regarding exclusive, restricted, and unrestricted free agents. The New Orleans Saints have several free agents set to depart the organization saddled down with an inflated salary-cap issue to the tune of $44M.
General manager Mickey Loomis has already restructured the contracts of veterans right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, guard Andrus Peat, and star wide receiver Michael Thomas. The revisions deflated approximately $33M off the humongous $77M over the cap figure when the team entered the offseason.
New Orleans Saints 2022 Free Agents List
RE-SIGNED FREE AGENTS
- OL Ethan Greenidge
- DT Albert Huggins
- TE Juwan Johnson
- QB Blake Bortles
- CB Jordan Miller
UNRESTRICTED
- S Marcus Williams
- T Terron Armstead
- QB Jameis Winston
- DB PJ Williams
- LB Kwon Alexander
- WR Trequan Smith
- G Caleb Benenoch
- RB/WR Ty Montgomery
- WR Kenny Stills
- S Jeff Heath
- T Jordan Mills
- QB Trevor Siemian
- CB Ken Crawley
- DT Jalyn Holmes
- DT Christian Ringo
RESTRICTED
- WR Lil' Jordan Humphrey
- K Brett Mahrer (released)
- TE Garrett Griffin
- WR Deonte Harris
- DT Shy Tuttle
EXCLUSIVE
- DE Carl Granderson
- DT Jalen Dalton
KEY UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS
The key free unrestricted free agents are starters QB Jameis Winston, LT Terron Armstead, S Marcus Williams, LB Kwon Alexander, and WR Tre'Quan Smith. Losing several of these players could damage the team's continuity—especially QB Jameis Winston, LT Terron Armstead, and S Marcus Williams. Each may have a highly competitive market interested in their respective services.
Armstead could become a target for the Bengals to come in and protect QB Joe Burrow. Marcus Williams' versatility will be attractive for many defenses needing a highly skilled and young free safety.
WHAT ABOUT JAMEIS?
Of course, Jameis Winston is the most critical decision for New Orleans. The quarterback market is getting clearer in the NFL, sort of. The Russell Wilson trade from Seattle to Denver and Aaron Rodgers' massive contract extension may affect the rest of the free agent quarterbacks.
A few QB hungry teams like Pittsburgh, Texans, and Washington could make a bid for Winston.
Teddy Bridgewater could be released by the Broncos and considered for a return to New Orleans. However, Winston seems to be the most logical choice for the Saints. Rumors of a Jimmy Garoppolo trade from the San Francisco to New Orleans circled around the NFL Scouting Combine - but do the Saints want or need to expend the capital for a trade?
Could Mickey Loomis extend an offer that Jameis "cant' refuse" and stay with the Saints? We shall see.
CANDIDATES TO BRING BACK
LB Kwon Alexander (UFA) and WR Lil' Jordan Humphrey (UFA) could re-sign. WR Deonte (Harty) Harris (RFA) and DE Carl Granderson (EFA) are candidates for tenders from New Orleans.
WR Tre'Quan Smith is someone Dennis Allen deems essential or will allow him to test the market.
New Orleans will be players in the free-agent market. The front-office must continue to whittle down the contracts to get the team under the NFL salary-cap limit of $208.2 million.
