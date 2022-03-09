Skip to main content
New Orleans Saints Free Agents 2022

New Orleans Saints exclusive, restricted, and unrestricted free agents in 2022.

March 16 is approaching, and NFL front offices must make sound business decisions regarding exclusive, restricted, and unrestricted free agents. The New Orleans Saints have several free agents set to depart the organization saddled down with an inflated salary-cap issue to the tune of $44M. 

General manager Mickey Loomis has already restructured the contracts of veterans right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, guard Andrus Peat, and star wide receiver Michael Thomas. The revisions deflated approximately $33M off the humongous $77M over the cap figure when the team entered the offseason.

New Orleans Saints 2022 Free Agents List

Here are the current free agent players for the New Orleans Saints in 2022.

RE-SIGNED FREE AGENTS

Juwan Johnson Touchdown
  • OL Ethan Greenidge
  • DT Albert Huggins
  • TE Juwan Johnson
  • QB Blake Bortles
  • CB Jordan Miller

UNRESTRICTED

Terron Armstead
  • S Marcus Williams
  • T Terron Armstead
  • QB Jameis Winston
  • DB PJ Williams
  • LB Kwon Alexander
  • WR Trequan Smith
  • G Caleb Benenoch
  • RB/WR Ty Montgomery
  • WR Kenny Stills
  • S Jeff Heath
  • T Jordan Mills
  • QB Trevor Siemian
  • CB Ken Crawley
  • DT Jalyn Holmes
  • DT Christian Ringo

RESTRICTED

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) keeps Tennessee Titans linebacker Monty Rice (56) at arms length during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans Saints 2558
  • WR Lil' Jordan Humphrey
  • K Brett Mahrer (released)
  • TE Garrett Griffin
  • WR Deonte Harris
  • DT Shy Tuttle

EXCLUSIVE

Granderson Sacks Brady
  • DE Carl Granderson
  • DT Jalen Dalton

KEY UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

The key free unrestricted free agents are starters QB Jameis Winston, LT Terron Armstead, S Marcus Williams, LB Kwon Alexander, and WR Tre'Quan Smith. Losing several of these players could damage the team's continuity—especially QB Jameis Winston, LT Terron Armstead, and S Marcus Williams. Each may have a highly competitive market interested in their respective services. 

Armstead could become a target for the Bengals to come in and protect QB Joe Burrow. Marcus Williams' versatility will be attractive for many defenses needing a highly skilled and young free safety. 

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Marquez Callaway (1) celebrates with New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2)

WHAT ABOUT JAMEIS?

Of course, Jameis Winston is the most critical decision for New Orleans. The quarterback market is getting clearer in the NFL, sort of.   The Russell Wilson trade from Seattle to Denver and Aaron Rodgers' massive contract extension may affect the rest of the free agent quarterbacks.  

A few QB hungry teams like Pittsburgh, Texans, and Washington could make a bid for Winston.

Teddy Bridgewater could be released by the Broncos and considered for a return to New Orleans.  However, Winston seems to be the most logical choice for the Saints. Rumors of a Jimmy Garoppolo trade from the San Francisco to New Orleans circled around the NFL Scouting Combine - but do the Saints want or need to expend the capital for a trade?

Could Mickey Loomis extend an offer that Jameis "cant' refuse" and stay with the Saints?  We shall see.

USATSI_17231136

CANDIDATES TO BRING BACK

LB Kwon Alexander (UFA) and WR Lil' Jordan Humphrey (UFA) could re-sign. WR Deonte (Harty) Harris (RFA) and DE Carl Granderson (EFA) are candidates for tenders from New Orleans.

WR Tre'Quan Smith is someone Dennis Allen deems essential or will allow him to test the market.

New Orleans will be players in the free-agent market.  The front-office must continue to whittle down the contracts to get the team under the NFL salary-cap limit of $208.2 million.

