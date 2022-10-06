How the Saints Pass Defense Can Contain a Surprising Seahawks Passing Attack

Coming off a frustrating loss in London, the 1-3 New Orleans Saints desperately need a win this Sunday when they host the 2-2 Seattle Seahawks. The Saints have been mistake-prone and riddled with injuries on offense. Even their normally stout defense got off to a slow start this season.

New Orleans ranks 12th in total defense after four weeks. Their number 20 ranking in points allowed is skewed by the fact that opposing defenses have returned two turnovers for touchdowns and benefited from terrific field position several other times because of turnovers.

The Saints take on a Seahawks offense that has had surprising success despite the offseason trade of QB Russell Wilson. Seattle has run the ball well to support Wilson's replacement, Geno Smith, but Smith has also made plays for an offense that ranks tenth in total yards and eleventh in points scored.

New Orleans will need to shut down Seattle's running game and force them into a one-dimensional game. Even if successful at that, the Saints must contend with a Seahawks passing game that has surprised the league this season.

New Orleans Pass Defense

24 points per game

203.5 passing yards/game (9th)

3 touchdowns (2nd)

1 interception

58% completion percentage

7 sacks/18 QB hits

32.8% 3rd Down Percentage (7th)

New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7). Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY

The Saints have not allowed a 300-yard passer in their last 13 games. In nine of those contests, they held an opponent to less than 200 net passing yards. While that's due to standout play on all three levels of the defense, a normally fearsome Saints pass rush got off to a slow start in 2022.

After averaging nearly 48 sacks over the previous four seasons, the Saints had just one QB takedown and few pressures over the first two games. The pass rush has come to life in the last two contests, racking up six sacks and 17 pressures.

New Orleans runs an aggressive scheme and won't hesitate to blitz in any situation. However, their deep and talented defensive line is capable of creating havoc even without the aid of an extra rusher. Perennial Pro Bowl DE Cameron Jordan has 1.5 sacks and 4 pressures so far. Jordan is one of the league's most underrated edge defenders and remains a disruptive pass rusher at age 33.

The bookend to Jordan is fifth-year DE Marcus Davenport, who can be nearly unblockable one-on-one. Davenport has just a half sack, but a team-high 7 pressures so far. The tandem of Jordan and Davenport has the capability to take over a game.

New Orleans is deep at edge rusher with Tanoh Kpassagnon, Carl Granderson, and Payton Turner. However, this threesome has been quiet in the quarterback pressure department so far this year. The trio has combined for only a half sack and two pressures so far, all from Granderson. However, both Kpassagnon and Turner showed pass rush potential last season.

The Saints struggled to get interior pressure from their defensive tackles last season. This year, the unit has provided 1.5 sacks and 5 pressures so far. David Onyemata has yet to record a sack, but is getting solid support from tackles Kentavius Street and Shy Tuttle. This rotation gets deeper with the return of Malcolm Roach from injured reserve.

When the Saints do blitz, they bring one of the best in LB Demario Davis. The 33-year-old Davis leads the team with two sacks and has an additional 4 QB hits. He's also one of the league's best linebackers in coverage, able to lock onto opposing tight ends and stay with backs out of the backfield.

Davis has a great running mate in second-year LB Pete Werner, who leads the team with 40 tackles and the entire NFL with 32 solo stops. Not as fluid as Davis in coverage, Werner still shows excellent awareness in zone responsibilities.

New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) tackles Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20). Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans has arguably the most complete secondary in the NFL. Elite Pro Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore can routinely shut down the opponent’s best receiver in one-on-one duties. Even after a rough outing against Minnesota last week, Lattimore is allowing just 57% completion percentage when targeted this season.

Joining Lattimore are two very good corners in Bradley Roby and Paulson Adebo. Roby brings nine years of starting experience and is allowing just 48% completion rate this season in man coverage. Adebo missed the first two games with an ankle injury, but is a physical and athletic equal to Lattimore and provides an excellent complement.

The Saints have a deep and versatile quartet of safeties. Veteran Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu notched the team’s only interception of the year last Sunday and is a dangerous playmaker. Athletic Marcus Maye has missed the last two contests with a rib injury, but has returned to practice this week.

Both Maye and Mathieu have outstanding range as deep safeties, but are also capable in man coverage in the slot. Justin Evans and P.J. Williams also supply slot coverage and are quality depth behind Mathieu and Maye.

Seattle Passing Attack

23.8 points per game (11th)

246.3 passing yards/game (12th)

6 touchdowns

3 interceptions

6 sacks

55.3% 3rd Down Percentage (2nd)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) passes against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY

Geno Smith is off to the finest start of his ten-year NFL career. The 32-year-old Smith has been a career backup after going 11-18 as a starter his first two seasons with the Jets. Coming into 2022, Smith had completed less than 59% of his passes, averaged just 162 yards per game, and had thrown 34 touchdowns against 37 interceptions.

This season, Smith leads the NFL with an eye-popping 77.3% completion percentage while averaging 259 yards passing with six touchdowns and two interceptions. An underrated athlete with decent arm strength, Smith has a firm grasp of the offense. He’s taken what defenses give him, but has also accurately pushed the ball down the field.

Smith has two outstanding playmakers at wide receiver in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. One of the league's most physical wideouts, the 6’4” and 235-Lb. Metcalf also has the speed to burn defenses deep. He has three straight seasons with at least 900 yards receiving and has pulled in 23 passes for 284 yards this year.

Lockett, an eight-year veteran, is a savvy route runner and consistent security blanket for quarterbacks. He’s had three straight 1,000-yard campaigns and leads the Seahawks with 27 catches for 302 yards this season. Metcalf and Lockett have combined for nearly 60% of the Seahawks passing yardage. Backups Marquise Goodwin and D'Wayne Eskridge have just seven receptions for 69 yards.

Sep 22, 2019; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett (16) catches a touchdown pass against the New Orleans Saints. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle's tight ends aren't a big part of the passing game, but have combined for five of Smith's six touchdowns. Explosive TE Noah Fant, who has 10 catches for 56 yards and a score, has yet to have a breakout performance since arriving as part of the Russell Wilson trade. Will Dissly has 12 receptions for 112 yards and a team-high 3 touchdowns, while Colby Parkinson has six grabs for 115 yards and a score.

The Seahawks have a versatile set of running backs, but it’s a position Seattle uses even less than their tight ends as receivers. Starting RB Rashaad Penny has four catches for 16 yards. Rookie second-round pick Kenneth Walker six catches for 14 yards, while third-down backs Travis Homer and DeeJay Dallas have a combined six receptions for 50 yards.

This offseason, Seattle completely rebuilt an offensive line that gave up an average of 48 sacks over the previous four seasons.

The Seahawks used the ninth pick of the first round on Mississippi State LT Charles Cross, then a third-round choice on Washington State RT Abraham Lucas. Former Rams C Austin Blythe was added in free agency to join returning guards Damien Lewis and Gabe Jackson.

The strategy has paid off so far. Seattle has given up just six sacks and 18 QB hits on Smith, including no takedowns and just three pressures in a week four win over Detroit. However, all but one of those sacks and most of the pressures have come from opposing edge rushers against rookie tackles Cross and Lucas.

What to Expect

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) shoves Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14). Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Outside of an 84-yard touchdown from Smith to Metcalf, the Saints bottled up Seattle's offense in a 13-10 win between these teams last season. Aside from that broken play, the Saints held Metcalf and Lockett to just three catches on seven targets for 24 yards. They also sacked Smith five times and registered 12 pressures.

The Saints have frustrated Metcalf in both career meetings against him. He has that 84-yard catch and another of 54 yards in 2019, but otherwise just two catches on 11 targets for 25 yards. Expect another physical war between he and Marshon Lattimore on Sunday.

Adebo and Roby have the skills to contain Lockett, but must prevent Smith from getting into a rhythm with him. The Saints need to also be wary of big plays from Fant or Dissly across the middle or down the seam.

Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport each had disruptive outings against the Vikings last week. They'll have to continue that momentum against Seattle's rookie tackles and keep Geno Smith from getting comfortable.

Tackles Onyemata, Tuttle, and Street could be vital by getting inside push to create one-on-one blocking between Jordan/Davenport and Cross/Lucas on the outside.

Another player to watch is LB Demario Davis. In two matchups with Seattle since joining New Orleans, Davis has 4 tackles for loss among 19 total stops, 2 sacks, and 3 QB hits, including two sacks and three QB hits in last year's meeting.

