Inside Week 17: Saints Run Defense vs. Panthers Rushing Attack

New Orleans looks to demolish Carolina's running attack and rebound from a week two upset in this rematch of NFC South foes.

For the 7-8 New Orleans Saints to make the playoffs for the fifth consecutive season, they’ll need to sweep their final two games and get some help. The first of those two contests is this Sunday at home against the 5-10 Carolina Panthers.

New Orleans already faced Carolina once, falling 26-7 in week two. In that game the Panthers rolled up 383 yards of total offense, including one of the best games of QB Sam Darnold's career.

If the Saints are to make the playoffs, it'll come on the strength of a 12th ranked defense that gives up less than 332 yards per game. They rank fourth in points allowed, surrendering 20.3/game, and are among the league's best in third-down percentage and red-zone efficiency.

New Orleans had some inconsistencies defending the pass earlier in the season. However, they've been one of the NFL's toughest run defenses for the last four years.

The Saints host a Panthers team that has crumbled after a promising start. Carolina averages less than 305 yards and just 18.5 points per game, ranking 28th in the league. Issues at quarterback and another season-ending injury to RB Christian McCaffrey have contributed to losing five straight and 10 of their last 12.

New Orleans has shut down some of the league's best offenses in 2021. Will they be able to continue Carolina's free-fall and position themselves to a postseason berth?

New Orleans Run Defense

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) is tackled by the New Orleans Saints defense. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints give up only 96 yards/game on the ground, ranking 5th in the league. They've held 10 of their 15 opponents to under 100 yards rushing and allow a league-low 3.7 per carry.

New Orleans has 77 tackles for loss this season and typically get immediate penetration into opposing backfields on running plays. Linebacker Demario Davis, who was somehow overlooked in Pro Bowl voting again, leads the charge. Davis leads the team with 13 tackles and also total tackles. He's a true playmaker all over the field with his tremendous diagnostic skills and athleticism.

Rookie LB Pete Werner, who stepped up when Davis was sidelined by Covid last week, has had an impressive first season. Werner not only has the speed to chase plays down but also the physicality to take on blockers at the line. Veteran LB Kwon Alexander is another fast defender that makes it impossible for runners to get to the edge.

The athleticism of the Saints linebackers is made more effective because of the push that the defensive line gets at the point of attack. Tackles David Onyemata and Shy Tuttle shut off interior lanes and tie up multiple blockers. Ends Cam Jordan and Marcus Davenport are among the league's best run defenders along the edge.

Carl Granderson, Jalyn Holmes, Christian Ringo, and Albert Huggins supply depth for a defensive line that's a little thin with injuries to ends Tanoh Kpassagnon and Payton Turner. Davis, Alexander, Granderson, LB Kaden Elliss and S Malcolm Jenkins are all back after a Covid-related absence last week.

Jenkins and third-year Chauncey Gardner-Johnson lead a swarming defensive backfield that's outstanding in run support. Gardner-Johnson, Jenkins, and S P.J. Williams are terrific near the line of scrimmage. Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo are solid tacklers from their cornerback spots.

Carolina Running Game

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30). Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Panthers average 109.6 yards/game on the ground, ranking 19th in the league. Christian McCaffrey's season-ending injury was a blow to the entire offense. Carolina has been held to under 100 yards rushing in three of the last four contests.

Without McCaffrey, rookie RB Chuba Hubbard has taken on the role of lead back. Hubbard has 509 yards and 4 touchdowns and one 100-yard outing, but has averaged just 3.5/carry. Ameer Abdullah and Royce Freeman provide depth.

The return of QB Cam Newton gave little to the Panthers passing attack, but provided a big boost for the running game. Newton has 225 yards and a team-high 5 rushing scores in just five games.

Fourth-year QB Sam Darnold, who has four rushing touchdowns, will be back in the starting lineup Sunday. Expect the powerful Newton to still get some reps against the Saints.

An underachieving Carolina offensive front has been unable to open rushing lanes or adequately protect their quarterbacks this season. It's a line that will be further depleted because of an injury to LT Cameron Erving that leaves him doubtful. The Panthers will also be down to their third center because of Covid absences.

What to Watch

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) breaks past New Orleans Saints safeties Malcolm Jenkins (27) and Marcus Williams (43). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Most of Carolina's offensive success against the Saints in week two came through the air. However, McCaffrey managed to rush for 74 yards to establish balance against the New Orleans defense.

Carolina's offense has disintegrated since September, and the Saints defense looks to have a clear advantage. The first thing New Orleans will have to do is to gain control of the trenches. It's something they failed to accomplish when these teams last met.

McCaffrey may be out, but Hubbard has shown himself to be a capable back. The Saints offense seems incapable of putting up an avalanche of points to force Carolina to abandon the run in a shootout. Therefore, it'll be on the New Orleans defense to physically take the run away from the Panthers.

Neither Darnold nor Cam Newton are capable of thriving in a one-dimensional attack. If the Saints can suffocate the run, they'll be more likely to force the defensive mistakes necessary to keep postseason hopes alive.

