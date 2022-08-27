Possible Injury Replacements for OT Trevor Penning

The New Orleans Saints have lost rookie offensive tackle Trevor Penning for an extended period, per reports. Penning tore ligaments in his left foot after being stepped on by teammate Juwan Johnson during Friday's preseason game against the Chargers. He'll need surgery that could keep him out for the entire season.

A first-round pick out of Northern Iowa, Penning is a mauler in the run game who improved as a pass blocker with each outing. He was in a battle with veteran James Hurst for the starting job at left tackle. However, Hurst has been dealing with his own foot injury, although indications are that he’ll be ready for the September 11 season opener.

At the very least, Penning's absence affects the New Orleans depth up front on an offensive line that was battered by injuries in 2021. Second-year OT Landon Young will be the top backup, but has battled injuries and inconsistencies. Undrafted rookie Lewis Kidd and veteran journeyman Derrick Kelly can also provide depth.

After last seasons struggles, don't be surprised if the Saints look to bring in another tackle with some starting experience. Here are some options they may explore.

Possible Trade Options

Jan 9, 2022; New England Patriots offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (76). Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY

Isaiah Wynn (Patriots)

Alex Leatherwood (Raiders)

Teven Jenkins (Bears)

The 26-year-old Wynn has reportedly been made available by New England over the last few weeks, as first reported by Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. A first-round choice out of Georgia in 2018, Wynn has started 34 games at left tackle, including 15 contest last season, since missing 2018 with an Achilles injury.

After skipping mini-camp, Wynn was moved to right tackle upon his return. Wynn is playing on his fifth-year option and will be an unrestricted free agent at seasons end. His 2022 base salary is a guarantee $10.4 million.

Leatherwood has reportedly fallen out of favor with the Raiders, who drafted him with the 17th overall selection in the 2021 draft out of Alabama. He started all 17 games for the Raiders as a rookie, but was moved to guard after struggling at right tackle.

The 23-year-old Leatherwood, who played tackle at Alabama, was moved back to the position this preseason. However, he has continued to have issues and reportedly fell to third on the team’s depth chart. There are rumors that the Raiders will release him if they're unable to trade him.

The 39th overall selection in the 2021 draft out of Oklahoma State, Jenkins missed the first 11 games of his rookie year while dealing with a back injury. Once he was in the lineup, Jenkins had issues at tackle, his collegiate position. Amid media rumors that he could be on the trading block or roster bubble, he now seems to be in the mix for the starting job at right guard in Chicago.

Wynn is by far the most accomplished of the tackles who could be on the trading block. It's unclear what it might take to get him, but perhaps the Saints could package WR Tre'Quan Smith, DE Taco Charlton, or S Daniel Sorensen along with a mid-round draft pick. Corner Bradley Roby could also be dangled.

Possible Free Agents

(Age and previous team in parentheses)

Dec 6, 2021; Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Daryl Williams (75) blocks New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (8). Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY

Eric Fisher (31 - Colts)

Daryl Williams (30 - Bills)

Bobby Massie (33 - Broncos)

Nate Solder (34 - Giants)

Marcus Cannon (34 - Texans)

Zach Banner (28 - Steelers)

Mike Remmers (33 - Chiefs)

Bryan Bulaga (33 - Packers)

Fisher's name is probably the first on any team’s mind who needs an offensive tackle. (Remember that Dallas will also be without Tyron Smith for a significant period). The first overall selection in the 2013 NFL Draft was a Pro Bowler as recently as 2020 with Kansas City. He started 15 games with the Indianapolis Colts last season.

A left tackle throughout most of his career, Fisher has lost some of his mobility and is on the back end of his career. However, his experience as a pass blocker and strength in the running game still make him a serviceable starter.

Daryl Williams joined the Buffalo Bills in 2020 after spending his first five seasons in Carolina. He’s started all 38 games for the Bills at right tackle over the last two seasons, getting credit for just seven sacks allowed in over 2,200 snaps. Williams might not be among the elite, but he’s an accomplished pass protector who gets solid push in the running game.

Massie is a seasoned starter who has played the bulk of his 10-year career on the right side. He’s not been credited for more than five sacks per year over the last six seasons and commits very few penalties. A finesse blocker despite a massive frame, Massie has always been a better pass protector than run blocker.

Indianapolis Colts tackle Eric Fisher (79) blocks Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones (55). Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Nate Solder is another accomplished veteran on this list who is past his prime. Primarily a left tackle throughout his 10-year career, Solder flipped to the right side in 2021 with the Giants. He’s started at least 15 games in nine of his ten NFL seasons.

Cannon, a onetime teammate of Solder in New England, has mostly been a right tackle throughout an accomplished 10-year career. He opted out of the 2020 season and played just four games for Houston last season.

Bulaga, Banner, and Remmers are former starters who have been sidelined by injuries for most of the last two seasons. All three are capable of playing either the left or right side and could still be solid stopgap solutions if healthy.

Some of these potential candidates have spent most or all of their careers at right tackle. Remember that New Orleans RT Ryan Ramczyk played on the left side in college at Wisconsin and was mentioned as a possible left side solution after Terron Armstead signed with Miami.

It’s just as likely that the Saints wait and look at the waiver wire after NFL teams reduce their rosters to 53 players on Tuesday. Hurst is a viable starter at left tackle once healthy, and the coaches are high on Landon Young, who can play either side.

Veteran G Andrus Peat has also been a decent injury replacement at left tackle throughout his career. Calvin Throckmorton would take Peat's place at guard in that scenario, which would probably only happen in case of injury.

It's precisely a rash of injuries along the offensive line that helped derail New Orleans playoff hopes in 2021, and the reason why they’ll probably add another experienced tackle with Trevor Penning sidelined.

