Top 5 NFL Teams - 2022 Divisional Round

The top five teams remaining in the 2022 NFL Divisional Round Playoffs.

The Green Bay Packers are rested and ready to end the 49ers' dreams of making it to Super Bowl LVI.

Meanwhile, the Cincinnati Bengals are riding high after their first playoff win in 31 years but may come down to earth after a visit to meet the AFC leaders in Tennessee.

Kansas City faces and difficult test against the surging Bills.

Tampa Bay is waiting to clash with the Rams to show everyone why they are the reigning NFC and Super Bowl Champions

TOP 5 NFL TEAMS IN DIVISIONAL ROUND 1. Green Bay Packers Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates after completing a touchdown pass making him the all time leader in touchdown passes in the first quarter during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Mjs Gpg Packers Vs Browns 12252021 0002 The Green Bay Packers are the top seed in the NFC, meaning they’re coming off a bye. Aaron Rodgers and Co. haven’t had any success making it to the Super Bowl since 2011 and are facing a San Francisco 49ers team that just upset the Dallas Cowboys. 2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, during a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Tampa Bay won 38-31. The Tampa Bay Bucs remain defending their Super Bowl title after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 31-15. Mike Evans had a big game with 117 receiving yards, and Tom Brady was reliable as always. The Eagles never really stood a chance against Tampa Bay, but the Los Angeles Rams should be a more formidable challenge. 3. Kansas City Chiefs Sep 12, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) rolls out to pass against the Cleveland Browns during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports The Kansas City Chiefs squashed the Pittsburgh Steelers 42-21 and ended the career of future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger. Patrick Mahomes was spectacular as he threw for 404 yards and five touchdowns. Kansas City will need to be firing on all cylinders again this week when they face the Buffalo Bills, another early-season favorite to make it to the Super Bowl. 4. Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks to throw in the first half. The Giants fall to the Rams, 38-11, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford. The Los Angeles Rams made quick work of the Arizona Cardinals, winning 34-11 in the NFC Wild Card round. The Rams have had games this season where everything clicks and when that happens, they look like the best team in the NFL, which was what we saw against the Cardinals. Los Angeles needs to hope they bring their A-game this week as they’ll face the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Bucs. 5. Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) is introduced before the start of the the first quarter of a Week 14 NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati. Burrow 1 The Cincinnati Bengals finished the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, and that continued in the Wild Card round as they beat the Las Vegas Raiders 26-19, the franchise’s first playoff win in 31 years. The Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase connection was spectacular yet again. They’ll need to be explosive again when they face the No. 1 seed Tennessee Titans this weekend.

