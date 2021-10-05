Week 4 Saints Snap Counts and Observations

Sunday was supposed to end differently for the Saints in their Superdome return, but the Giants rallied back from an 11-point deficit to force overtime and win after just one possession. The 27-21 loss left fans reeling, and it raised plenty of questions about the team going forward. As we look to close the book on this game, we take a look at the snap counts and observations from Week 4.

Offense

Andrus Peat, Calvin Throckmorton, James Hurst, Ryan Ramczyk, Cesar Ruiz - 68 (100%)

You can't ask for much else out of the Saints offensive line. They helped get 170 yards rushing on the ground and kept the Giants from sacking Jameis Winston. The team also went 8-of-13 on 3rd Down while dominating the time of possession. It's just one of those losses that make you scratch your head.



Jameis Winston - 60 (88%)

Winston was pretty efficient on the day, finishing 17-of-23 for 226 yards and a touchdown. He had a 119.1 rating, and could have had another big touchdown to Kenny Stills had it not been for a holding penalty.



Alvin Kamara - 59 (87%)

Kamara finished with 120 yards on the ground after 26 carries. His long was 10, as he averaged 4.6 yards/carry on Sunday. The interesting thing about his game was that he didn't have a single target in the passing department.



Marquez Callaway - 56 (82%)

Callaway was pretty quiet, being shutout in the first half. However, Winston went to him on the first play of the second half, which resulted in a 58-yard hookup. He finished with 2 catches for 74 yards. There was a brief scare after his big hookup, but he said he'll be fine.



Adam Trautman - 39 (57%)

Ty Montgomery, Taysom Hill - 34 (50%)

Hill had a strong outing overall, getting two touchdowns on the ground from 8 yards each score. He finished with 6 carries for 28 yards, caught 2 passes for 26 yards, and also went 2-of-3 for 9 yards with the ugly pick that gave the Giants some momentum. Montgomery caught all 3 of his targets for 42 yards and rushed the ball 2 times for 7 yards. It will be interesting to see how the team handles the Tony Jones Jr. injury, as Montgomery was converted to play only receiver in training camp. As always, we'll see.



Deonte Harris - 33 (49%)

Harris led the way in targets (8) and catches (5) for 52 yards on the day. There were some good moments out of him, but the shot play from Hill should have never resulted in him trying to go up for an underthrown ball.



Garrett Griffin, Kenny Stills - 17 (25%)

Stills can't be called up from the practice squad any longer after this game. If the Saints want to continue using him in the lineup, he'll have to go to the active roster.

Juwan Johnson, Chris Hogan, Will Clapp - 14 (21%)

Johnson caught both of his targets for 20 yards, which included a pretty 15-yard end zone hookup from Winston. Hogan caught both of his targets for 15 yards, which included a long of 9 yards in which he absolutely carried the defender for a few extra yards.

Tony Jones Jr. - 9 (13%)

The official announcement ruled it an ankle injury for Jones Jr., as he was carted off the field on Sunday. He did an outstanding job in training camp to secure to No. 2 spot for the Saints backfield, and it would be a pretty big loss for the offense.



Dwayne Washington - 5 (7%)

Washington had a single carry for 5 yards while having a single catch for 6 yards. He's known more for his special teams work, but he could see an increased workload depending on what happens with Jones Jr.



Alex Armah - 3 (4%)

Defense

Paulson Adebo, Malcolm Jenkins, Marshon Lattimore, Demario Davis, Marcus Williams - 63 (100%)

Jenkins led the way with 12 total tackles (8 solo, 4 assisted). Williams finished with 7 tackles (4 solo, 3 assisted), a pick to close out halftime, and was credited with a forced fumble on the John Ross touchdown. Davis had 7 tackles (4 solo, 3 assisted). Adebo finished with 4 tackles (3 solo, 1 assisted) and was a frequent target on the day. It wasn't his best stuff we've seen.



Cam Jordan - 58 (92%)

The Saints were credited with 6 QB hits on the day, but didn't sack Daniel Jones once. The Giants were able to get the ball out quickly on the day, but there were also moments where he had a good 4-5 seconds to throw the ball on some plays.



The Saints were credited with 6 QB hits on the day, but didn't sack Daniel Jones once. The Giants were able to get the ball out quickly on the day, but there were also moments where he had a good 4-5 seconds to throw the ball on some plays. C.J. Gardner-Johnson - 56 (89%)

Pete Werner - 40 (63%)

Werner was active and made some very good plays on the day, finishing with 10 total tackles (6 solo, 4 assisted). It was a great showing from the rookie, as he essentially held his own all game.



Werner was active and made some very good plays on the day, finishing with 10 total tackles (6 solo, 4 assisted). It was a great showing from the rookie, as he essentially held his own all game. Malcolm Roach, Payton Turner - 29 (46%)

Turner had 2 QB hits on the day and had a solo tackle.

Kaden Elliss - 27 (43%)

Kaden Elliss - 27 (43%)

Tanoh Kpassagnon - 26 (41%)

Kpassagnon had 3 total tackles (2 solo, 1 assisted) and a pass defense. He has been one of the best additions this offseason, and is playing at a very high level.

Shy Tuttle - 24 (38%)

Carl Granderson - 23 (37%)

Bradley Roby - 20 (32%)

Roby subbed in a good bit over P.J. Williams, but just finished with a lone solo tackle.



Christian Ringo - 14 (22%)

Zack Baun - 2 (3%)

J.T. Gray, P.J. Williams - 1 (2%)

