Saints-Giants Final Injury Report | Week 4

New Orleans Saints final injury report ahead of Sunday's contest versus the New York Giants inside the Caesars Superdome.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Jameis Winston will be without two important starters on the New Orleans offensive going into Sunday's contest with the New York Giants. C Erik McCoy (calf) and LT Terron Armstead (elbow) are ruled OUT for the game. T James Hurst is expected to takeover at left tackle in Armstead's absence.

Demario Davis (personal reasons) missed Thursday's practice but returned for full participation in Friday's session. QB Jameis Winston (knee) and CB Marshon Lattimore (hand) were full participants as well.

NEW YORK GIANTS

The New York Giants will be without three players in New Orleans. OL Ben Bredson (hand), WR Sterling Shepard (hamstring), and WR Darius Slayton (hamstring) are officially listed as OUT of the game.

Four players were recorded as questionable for Sunday's action - DB Keion Crossen (elbow), LB Tae Crowder (hamstring), TE Kaden Smith (knee), and DB Nate Ebner (quad). Each player had limited participation on Friday.

RB Saquan Barkley (knee) and WR Kenny Golladay (hip) were the big names from the G-Men on the final list, but reports have them playing in the contest.

ODDS FOR GIANTS vs. SAINTS

SI Sportsbook has the Saints at 7.5 points favorites with an O/U at 42 points.

Over/under insights

New Orleans and its opponents have not yet combined for more than 42 points -- this matchup's over/under -- in a game this season.

New York's games have gone over 42 points in only one opportunity this season.

The two teams combine to score 43 points per game, one more than the over/under in this contest.

These two squads combine to surrender 38.7 points per game, 3.3 fewer than this contest's over/under.

Saints games this season feature an average total of 45.7 points, a number 3.7 points higher than Sunday's over/under.

The 42-point total for this game is 1.3 points below the 43.3 points per game average total in Giants games this season.

Saints stats and trends

New Orleans has two wins against the spread in three games this year.

New Orleans' games this year have not gone over the total in three opportunities.

This year, the Saints score just 0.4 fewer points per game (24.3) than the Giants allow (24.7).

New Orleans is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall in games when it records more than 24.7 points.

The Saints rack up 140.3 fewer yards per game (234) than the Giants give up per contest (374.3).

This year, the Saints have two turnovers, one fewer than the Giants have takeaways (3).

Giants stats and trends

So far this year New York has one win against the spread.

New York's games this year have gone over the point total one time in three opportunities (33.3%).

This season the Giants put up 4.7 more points per game (18.7) than the Saints allow (14).

The Giants average 350.3 yards per game, 46.3 more yards than the 304 the Saints give up.

New York is 1-2 against the spread and 0-3 overall when the team piles up more than 304 yards.

This year the Giants have two turnovers, five fewer than the Saints have takeaways (7).

