Fantasy Football's Top Waiver-Wire Targets | Week 4

2022 continues to throw curves, twists, and turns at fantasy football owners. With more starters hurt, teams struggling, and surprise standouts, there is a lot of data and information to absorb headed into Week 4.

Here are a few options to bolster your roster ahead of Week 4 via the waiver wire.

Quarterback Target:

Jared Goff - Detroit Lions

Sep 25, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sport

Jared Goff is currently a top-12 scoring fantasy quarterback. This may surprise many because of Goff's lack of production since joining the Lions. This Lions' team has seemed to find their identity under former Saints assistant Dan Campbell, and so has Goff.

Headed into Week 4, Goff has seven touchdowns to 3 interceptions and has a favorable matchup against the Seahawks. Seattle is in the league's bottom half in points allowed to opposing fantasy quarterbacks. The former Rams quarterback may not be a long-term fantasy starter in a competitive NFC North. Still, with favorable matchups on the horizon, he could serve as a valuable placeholder.

Running Back Target:

Khalil Herbert - Chicago Bears

Sep 25, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back Khalil Herbert (24) high fives fans after a win against the Houston Texans at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Bartel-USA TODAY Sports

Khalil Herbert is the top waiver-wire target of the week across all leagues in fantasy football. Herbert will likely be the Bears' starting running back this week because of an injury to David Montgomery that will likely sideline him this week.

Even before Montgomery's injury, Herbert saw a handful of snaps in each game, including a Week 1 rushing touchdown. However, last week's 157 yards and two-touchdown performance in Montgomery's place caught the eyes of fantasy owners everywhere. Herbert is a strong play this week against the Giants.

He could hold long-term value if Chicago elects to move forward with a split backfield.

Wide Receiver Target:

Chris Olave - New Orleans Saints

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) catches the ball as Carolina Panthers cornerback CJ Henderson (24) defends in the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

To think roughly 20% of leagues still do not have Chris Olave rostered is mind-boggling. A wideout with FLEX upside and a gunslinger at quarterback was someone I thought many would take a flyer on. Nonetheless, Olave leads the Saints in receptions and yards through three weeks. He also leads the entire NFL in air yards.

Despite his ability as a deep-play threat, Olave showed against Carolina how valuable he could be in the short and intermediate phases. Arguably the best route runner in his draft class, the first-round pick found good chemistry with Jameis Winston early this season.

This could bode well for fantasy owners, as the Saints have multiple injuries to their wide receiver room, leaving Olave as WR1 for the Saints this week in London.

Tight End Target:

Tyler Conklin - New York Jets

Sep 25, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets tight end Tyler Conklin (83) runs with the ball while Cincinnati Bengals safety Vonn Bell (24) attempts to tackle him during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Conklin is nearly a starter lock in PPR leagues after his strong start to the 2022 campaign. Following a season-high 80 receiving yards in Week 3, Conklin has posted 10+ PPR points in each of the Jets' three games this season and is proving to be one of the team's top targets.

Despite the numbers, one thing to note is the quarterback change that will commence for the Jets before Week 4. Zach Wilson will reportedly earn his first start of the season, barring any setbacks as he recovers from injury. Though the quarterback change should not affect Conklin's efficiency, it is something to monitor.

The Jets' tight end is available in roughly 70% of leagues, making him a solid pick-up for tight-end needy teams.

