Saints at Panthers: Players to Watch

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers meet for the 56th time when the 1-1 Saints face the 0-2 Panthers in Carolina this afternoon. New Orleans is coming off a 20-10 home loss to Tampa Bay after an improbable comeback to pull out opening week at Atlanta. The Panthers are coming off two close losses to the Browns and Giants.

New Orleans leads this all-time series 29-26 and has won 9 of the last 11 games between the two. They also hold a 14-13 edge in Carolina and had won the last four there before dropping a week two decision last year. The Panthers pounded a listless Saints team by a 26-7 score in Carolina last season. New Orleans extracted a level of revenge by taking an 18-10 win over the Panthers in week 17.

The Saints come into this game banged up. Jameis Winston (back), Alvin Kamara (ribs), Ryan Ramczyk (elbow), Paulson Adebo (ankle), and Marcus Maye (ribs) are all listed as questionable after limited practice participation this week. Kamara missed last week's game, while Adebo has been sidelined in both contests.

Winston is also coming off a three interception performance against the Buccaneers, in addition to his injury concerns. He won’t be the only player under the microscope this afternoon. Here are a few New Orleans players who need to come up big for the team to pull out a win in Carolina.

Marshon Lattimore, CB

Saints corner back Marshon Lattimore breaks up a pass to Panthers receiver DJ Moore. SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network

Lattimore was ejected last week for a fourth quarter brawl started by Tom Brady, Mike Evans, and Leonard Fournette of the Buccaneers. He was playing well before that, holding Evans to just one short reception on 14 snaps in one-on-one coverage. On the ensuing drive without Lattimore, Brady hit a crucial touchdown pass over P.J. Williams, who was in for the ejected corner.

Lattimore's importance to the defense was highlighted by his absence in last week's game. However, he’s also been involved in crippling discipline penalties in back-to-back games. In another emotional divisional matchup, he must maintain composure while still exhibiting his usual standout play.

One of the NFL's top corners, Lattimore routinely shuts down the league's top receivers one-on-one. D.J. Moore is Carolina's top wideout and one of the league's most underrated talents at the position.

Moore has 32 catches for 521 yards and five scores in seven career matchups against New Orleans, including five outings of 79 yards or more. However, Lattimore didn't play at all in two of those games, was limited in another, with the other two blowout Saints victories.

With Adebo limited and CB Bradley Roby off to an uneven start, Lattimore will need to be at the top of his game. If he can lock up Moore or Panthers deep threat Robbie Anderson with little help, it would allow the defense to be more creative and aggressive with their coverage packages.

Mark Ingram, RB

Sep 24, 2017; New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram (22) with the ball against the Carolina Panthers. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The 32-year-old Ingram has had critical fumbles in back-to-back weeks that killed sure scoring drives. His third quarter fumble against Tampa Bay caused a huge shift in momentum. If Kamara is healthy, he'll always be the focal point of the offense, but Ingram is needed to provide a complementary backfield threat.

Two big fumbles might shake a younger player's confidence. We should have no such worries with Ingram, a 12-year veteran. Against a Panthers defense that’s been susceptible to inside runs, Ingram could be the quiet X-Factor to this game.

Ingram is a bruising runner who breaks tackles and still has the speed to get to the second level quickly. His abilities on screens and check-down passes could also slow the Panthers pass rush and test their linebackers in space.

If Kamara sits out, Ingram will shoulder the backfield load. Even if he doesn't, the Saints all-time leading rusher could still provide the crucial plays needed for a win.

Marcus Davenport, DE

Jan 3, 2021; Carolina Panthers quarterback P.J. Walker (6) throws an interception as he is hit by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92). Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY

Picked by many to have a breakout season if he finally stayed healthy, the 26-year-old Davenport is off to an extremely quiet start. He’s played in 84 defensive snaps so far, but has four tackles (none for loss), no sacks, and two pressures.

Davenport is part of a normally disruptive New Orleans defense that has only one sack and four QB hits so far. Part of that was by design. Atlanta rolled mobile QB Marcus Mariota away from pressure, and Buccaneers QB Tom Brady got rid of the ball quickly. Still, the Saints defense is predicated on heavy pressure on opposing backfields and disrupting the timing of the quarterback.

The entire New Orleans defensive front needs to create more havoc, but Davenport may be the quietest of a deep rotation so far. Eight of his career-high nine sacks, along with 17 pressures and six tables for loss, came over his final eight games of 2021. He has 2.5 sacks, 6 QB hits, and 3 tackles for loss in five career games against the Panthers.

Davenport will mostly be matched up against LT Ikem Ekwonu, the sixth overall selection of the first round this spring. Carolina has allowed six sacks and 17 pressures of QB Baker Mayfield over two games. Many of those have come from opposing edge rushers. It's up to Davenport, along with fellow ends Cam Jordan, Carl Granderson, and DT David Onyemata, to create chaos in the Panthers backfield.

Chris Olave, WR

Sep 11, 2022; New Orleans Saints receiver Chris Olave (12) catches a two point conversion in front of Atlanta Falcons safety Jaylinn Hawkins (32). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Only All-Pro WR Michael Thomas (17) has seen more targets than the 16 throws to Olave, the team’s first-round rookie out of Ohio State. Olave has pulled in eight of those throws for 121 yards. He also pulled in a key 2-point conversion against the Falcons, but had a critical fumble against the Buccaneers.

Olave was targeted 13 times against Tampa Bay, more than any other receiver on either side. He caught five of those passes for a game-high 80 yards. Most of those targets were deep throws, including a 51-yard strike that resulted in a fumble.

The dynamic Olave has played solid football, but needs to take his production to the next level. He’s a dynamic playmaker, but also a precise route runner who can make plays underneath. The Saints have a dangerous trio of receivers in Thomas, Olave, and Jarvis Landry to go along with Alvin Kamara out of the backfield.

New Orleans squares off with a formidable Carolina pass defense. The Panthers have three top-tier corners in Jaycee Horn, Donte Jackson, and C.J. Henderson to go along with a disruptive pass rush. Savvy vets Thomas and Landry will get their yards, but Olave's explosiveness could take this offense to another level. All three wideouts will need to get consistent separation to give the battered Jameis Winston a quick option against Carolina pressure.

Demario Davis, LB

Jan 2, 2022; New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis (56) works against Carolina Panthers guard John Miller (67). Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

The 33-year-old Davis hasn't had a bad start to the 2022 season, but it's been somewhat quiet for a playmaker with his lofty standards. He has 11 tackles so far, but none behind the line of scrimmage and only one QB pressure. Davis spent much of his time ‘‘spying’’ Mariota in week one, but was critical in holding Tampa Bay's Leonard Fournette to only 73 yards on 26 touches last week.

A devastating blitzer and one of the league's best run defenders, Davis is also superb in coverage responsibilities. He remains the catalyst of one of the NFL's best defenses. In eight games against the Panthers since joining New Orleans, Davis has 49 tackles, 2 sacks, 4 QB hits, and 6 passes broken up.

Davis and fellow LB Pete Werner will be tested by Carolina RB Christian McCaffrey and his versatile skills. McCaffrey is the key to the Panthers offense, both as a runner and receiver. Werner has had a great start to his second season, but the All-Pro Davis provides a much better matchup for the Saints against McCaffrey in the open field.

Don't be surprised if this game is a defensive struggle. If Davis and his defense can limit McCaffrey's effectiveness, Carolina's best chance for offensive success falls on Mayfield against the Saints pass rush and secondary.

