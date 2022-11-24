The New Orleans Saints (4-7) found a much-needed offensive rhythm on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams (3-7). The contest produced strong outings from the Black and gold offense, including Andy Dalton, Alvin Kamara, Juwan Johnson, and Chris Olave.

With just a few weeks remaining in the regular season and the Saints' offense showing signs of life, the next few weeks of fantasy football could be memorable for a few of the names mentioned above.

Here is the Saints Fantasy Football 'Start'em or Sit'em' for Week 12 of the 2022 NFL Regular Season.

Start'Em

Tight End - Juwan Johnson

Nov 13, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Juwan Johnson (83) celebrates a touchdown against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Juwan Johnson has emerged as a top fantasy tight end over the past five weeks of the season. The wide receiver turned tight end has recorded 12+ PPR fantasy points in four of his last five weeks. During his strong month of play, Johnson has catapulted to TE8 among fantasy tight ends this season and is a top waiver-wire target this week.

Leading the Saints in receiving touchdowns, Johnson has become a favorite target of Andy Dalton. With his size and speed, he is a matchup nightmare in the red zone and should continue to find success throughout the season.

This week, the Saints battle one of the best defenses in the league, the San Francisco 49ers. Looks will not be easy for Johnson, but ride the hot hand and expect most of his averaged five targets a week to be seen in the red zone for Week 12.

Sit'Em

Quarterback - Andy Dalton

Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton (14) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Dalton posted his second 20+ point performance of the season in Week 11. The "Red Rifle" was highly efficient against the Rams, going 21 of 25 for 260 yards and three touchdowns. Dalton has continued to be a strong game-manager type of quarterback for New Orleans but lacks what it takes to be a week-to-week fantasy starter.

Headed into Week 12, Dalton faces a strong 49ers defense. San Francisco is a top-10 fantasy defense against opposing quarterbacks and could give the Saints' battered offensive line trouble this week. Despite a strong outing last week, I am steering clear of Dalton for the remainder of the season.

