Week 2: Saints Fantasy Football Start 'Em or Sit 'Em

Saints News Network's Fantasy Analyst Brendan Boylan provides his thoughts on New Orleans Saints to start and sit in fantasy leagues for Week 2.

The Fantasy Football season is underway, and congratulations to all that began the new year on the right foot, bringing home a win in Week 1. However, remember it is a long season, and plenty of roster changes will occur throughout your league with injuries and surprising benchings from across the NFL.

When it comes to the New Orleans Saints, three players stood out from the rest of the Black and Gold for fantasy owners in Week 1.

Jameis Winston the league's fourth highest scoring quarterback on opening weekend (29.6 fantasy points) Alvin Kamara who ranked eleventh among running backs (15.1 fantasy points) Deonte Harris who's big play touchdown earned him a spot in the leagues top twenty-two wide-outs (13.2 points)

This week I am looking at three total Saints, one to start, one to sit, and one to add to your roster, in Week 2 of the season.

Start 'Em: Jameis Winston (4th Ranked Fantasy QB after Week 1)

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) signals at the line in the first quarter during a game against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

What a Week 1 from Jameis Winston! The 2015 Pro-Bowl selection got it done in the air, tossing for five touchdowns but also provided a little spark with his legs picking up 37 yards on Sunday. Winston's 29.6 point performance made him a hot wavier wire pick-up this week after being available in more than 50% of most leagues.

Over the summer, I projected Winston's fantasy ceiling as a Top-Ten fantasy option, and he showed flashes of how he could finish the season with the fantasy elites. Winston's big-play ability and composure will serve well the remainder of the season and particularly against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Last week, the Carolina Panthers allowed rookie quarterback Zach Wilson to break loose in the second half and make it a one-score game. Wilson ended the contest with 258 yards, 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions (19.3 Fantasy Points). However, my biggest takeaway was Wilson's ability to find receivers deep against the Panthers' secondary throughout the game.

Wilson's performance last week should have Jameis Winston and his fantasy owners grinning ear to ear. Last week was a conservative game from Winston, but we did see a sneak peek into how he can open up the Saints playbook and against the NFL's 13th ranked pass defense that showed weakness' against a rookie quarterback. Winston should serve as a Top-10 option this week.

Sit 'Em: TE Juwan Johnson (5th Among Fantasy TEs After Week 1)

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) scores his second touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Does anyone else love Juwan Johnson? From a football player perspective, I love a guy who made a positional change and succeeds, then goes out and scores his first two NFL touchdowns in Week 1. You have to applaud any story like this! But from a fantasy standpoint, I am more reserved on Johnson.

Despite two touchdowns last week (14.1 Fantasy Points), Johnson was not even the most targeted tight end on the Saints roster. Adam Trautman was with six targets, and the Saints expect big things out of the 2019 Patriot League Player of the year.

Johnson will be an excellent red zone threat for New Orleans, but because of the position change and lack of inline blocking experience, more than likely, not the every-down tight end for the Saints. For that reason, I suggest you sit Johnson and do not buy into the Week 1 overreaction.

Add' Em: Deonte Harris (22nd Among Fantasy WRs after Week 1)

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Deonte Harris (11) scores a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers in the fourth quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Deonte Harris showcased his wide receiver potential in limited action last season, but with his blazing speed and a big-armed quarterback at the helm, Harris' best may be on the horizon. In Week 1, Harris opened up his touchdown account for the 2021 NFL season. The All-Pro return man was on the receiving end of a Jameis Winston 55-yard touchdown pass that put the Saints up 35 points in the fourth quarter. No. 11 concluded the action with 2 receptions for 72 yards and a score (13.2 fantasy points).

Available in 95% of leagues, Harris will serve as one of the Saints' top wide receiver options until the return of Michael Thomas, who is nursing an ankle injury.

Although he may be a boom or bust type of a player, Harris' big-play ability and shiftiness in open space make him an intriguing weapon in Sean Payton's offense and on your fantasy roster.

