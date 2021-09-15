Week 2: Saints Wednesday Injury Report
The Saints have released their first injury report of the week, as they make preparations for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Eight players were listed on the initial report, and here's how it shapes out for Wednesday.
DID NOT PRACTICE: Kwon Alexander (elbow), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Marshon Lattimore (hand), Erik McCoy (calf), Trevor Siemian (illness), Pete Werner (hamstring), P.J. Williams (back)
LIMITED: C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Chase Hansen (groin)
According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, several Saints were not practicing and in attendance today. Among those anticipated absences included: Marshon Lattimore (thumb surgery), Marcus Davenport (pec strain), and Erik McCoy (calf). Triplett did not spot Kwon Alexander, Trevor Siemian, and Tanoh Kpassagnon. Meanwhile, P.J. Williams and Pete Werner were present for practice, but not participating.
This many players on an injury report is definitely not ideal, but it's just the first one. We will see how Thursday's list plays out, and ultimately Friday will be the biggest reveal on availability.
