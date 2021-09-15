September 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosForumSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Week 2: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

The first injury report of Week 2 has dropped for the Saints, which has a good bit of players listed.
Author:
Publish date:

The Saints have released their first injury report of the week, as they make preparations for Sunday's game against the Panthers. Eight players were listed on the initial report, and here's how it shapes out for Wednesday.

DID NOT PRACTICE: Kwon Alexander (elbow), Marcus Davenport (shoulder), Tanoh Kpassagnon (calf), Marshon Lattimore (hand), Erik McCoy (calf), Trevor Siemian (illness), Pete Werner (hamstring), P.J. Williams (back)

LIMITED: C.J. Gardner-Johnson (knee), Chase Hansen (groin)

According to ESPN's Mike Triplett, several Saints were not practicing and in attendance today. Among those anticipated absences included: Marshon Lattimore (thumb surgery), Marcus Davenport (pec strain), and Erik McCoy (calf). Triplett did not spot Kwon Alexander, Trevor Siemian, and Tanoh Kpassagnon. Meanwhile, P.J. Williams and Pete Werner were present for practice, but not participating.

This many players on an injury report is definitely not ideal, but it's just the first one. We will see how Thursday's list plays out, and ultimately Friday will be the biggest reveal on availability.

Read More Saints News

Saints Injury Report 2021 (4)
News

Week 2: Saints Wednesday Injury Report

Lattimore Stops Malik Taylor
News

Report: Saints Marshon Lattimore to Undergo Thumb Surgery

Saints Head Coach Sean Payton
News

Report: Saints Have 8 Confirmed COVID-19 Tests - 6 Coaches, Staff, and Player

14520864203_a1c2ce4c8d_b
News

Saints Reunite With WR Kenny Stills

USATSI_15236704_168388561_lowres
News

Report: Saints Bring in C Austin Reiter for Workout

Parys Haralson - Saints
News

Former Saints LB Parys Haralson was a Great Mentor and Teammate

WINSTON 2 JACKSONVILLE
Game Day

Saints Report Card vs. Packers in Week 1

Game Balls (4)
Editorial / Opinion

Game Balls from the Saints 38-3 Thrashing of the Packers