New Orleans Saints placed two star defenders on injured reserve and signed two players to 53-man roster.

New Orleans announced that defensive starters linebacker Kwan Alexander (elbow) and defensive end Marcus Davenport (shoulder) were placed on injured reserve today. The defenders will be on IR for a minimum of three weeks.

Losing both players after promising performances in the season opener will be a blow to the Saints' defense.

Davenport had three tackles and a huge sack on Aaron Rodgers in Week 1. Alexander's speed was noticeable while making two tremendous tackles against the Packers.

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan (85) runs for yardage while being chased by New Orleans Saints defensive end Marcus Davenport (92) during third quarter action. The New Orleans Saints hosted the the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 12, 2021 after the Saint's home game had to be move from New Orleans after Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast. The Saints went into the half with a 17 to 3 lead over the Packers and walked away with a 38 to 3 win in their season opening home game away from home. Jki 091221 Saintsvspackers 12; Credit:© Bob Self/Florida Times-Union via Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Saints' defensive end and linebackers' rotation should be fine without Davenport and Alexander for a few weeks. Cam Jordan still leads the edge rushers with Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon, and their first-round draft pick, Payton Turner, to help sub for Davenport. Turner was inactive in Week 1 after missing the final stages of training camp with an injury.

On Friday, Sean Payton told media Turner's" getting closer to 100 percent. Hopefully, he's someone that can help us in this game."

After his tragic Achilles injury seven months ago, Kwon Alexander's start was a fantastic feat of tissue regeneration and sheer determination.

New Orleans' linebacking corps will have Pete Warner, Kaden Ellis, Chase Hansen, and Andrew Dowell ready to fill Alexander's void. Both Werner and Dowell spent time in training camp opposite of Demario Davis.

The next three week's opponents for the Saints are the Carolina Panthers, New England Patriots, and New York Giants. The Week 4 contest against the G-Men will be New Orleans' true home opener, post-Hurricane Ida.

The team reported to media that "Saints coaches Jim Chaney (offensive analyst), Declan Doyle (offensive assistant), Phil Galiano (assistant special teams), Curtis Johnson (senior offensive assistant/wide receivers), Brendan Nugent (offensive line), Dan Roushar (run game coordinator/tight ends) and Joel Thomas (running backs) will not be in attendance at Sunday’s game due to COVID-19 protocols. Johnson’s, Nugent’s, Roushar’s, and Thomas’s responsibilities will be divided among the offensive staff."

Fullback Alex Armah was signed from the practice squad to the 53-man roster and re-signed LB Wynton McManis to the practice squad.