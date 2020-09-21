SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

Saints vs. Raiders Week 2 Pregame Report

John Hendrix

The Saints (1-0) and Raiders (1-0) are set to close out Week 2 action across the NFL in the newly-built Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Drew Brees and the Saints are 16-7 on Monday Night Football since 2006, and look for their fifth-straight win. Here's our pregame report.

Where to Watch: ABC, ESPN - Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Where to Stream: ESPN, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: Westwood One (nationally) with Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner, WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 83 (LV) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (LV)

Jersey Combo: Color rush

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Current Lines: Over/Under (48.5), Saints -5

Last 5 Matchups

  • 9/11/16 - Raiders 35, Saints 34
  • 11/18/12 - Saints 38, Raiders 17
  • 10/12/08 - Saints 34, Raiders 3
  • 10/24/04 - Saints 31, Raiders 26
  • 11/19/00 - Raiders 31, Saints 22

The last time the Raiders took on the Saints was a crazy Week 1 opener at the Superdome, which saw Jack Del Rio's squad overcome a 24-10 deficit. New Orleans would take the lead with under 7 minutes to go, but couldn't hold on. Derek Carr would find Seth Roberts with less than a minute left, and Del Rio opted to go for 2 and Carr would connect with Michael Crabtree to take the lead and hold on for a shocking 35-34 victory over the Saints. 

Things to watch: Drew Brees is aiming for his 5th game in a row against the Raiders with 2+ TD passes and 120+ rating. Obviously, no Michael Thomas for the offense will be the top storyline to follow, as we'll see how well the Saints are able to move the ball without him.

Catch up on some of our Saints-Raiders coverage from the week...

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Game Day

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Mike D's Keys to Victory for Saints over the Raiders (Detillier)

Saints News Network's Mike Detillier gives six keys to victory for the New Orleans Saints over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

MikeDetillier

by

Bob Rose

Keys to a Saints Victory in Week 2

The Saints News Network Krewe shares their Keys to a Saints Victory in Week 2.

BtBoylan

NFC South Postgame Storylines in Week 2

NFC South postgame storylines on the Saints foes, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints Passing Game must Rebound to Brees by the Raiders

History tells us to expect a big game from Drew Brees and the New Orleans offense against the Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Bob Rose

Saints Fantasy Football: Saints Defense vs. Raiders RB Jacobs

Josh Jacobs presents a difficult task against a Saints defense that has not allowed a 100+ yard rusher in over 3 years.

BtBoylan

Saints C/G Cesar Ruiz will make his NFL Debut

The New Orleans Saints 2020 First Round Selection, Cesar Ruiz, is expected to make his NFL debut on Monday against the Raiders.

BtBoylan

Saints vs. Raiders Series History

New Orleans invades the Raiders new home for a clash under the Monday night lights of the Vegas strip.

Bob Rose

Week 2: Saints Saturday Injury Report - Thomas and Davenport ruled Out against Raiders

The New Orleans Saints will be without DE Marcus Davenport and WR Michael Thomas Monday Night in Las Vegas.

BtBoylan

Top 5 NFL  Power Rankings in Week (SNN)

Saints News Network's Top 5 NFL Power rankings from Week 1's action in the NFL going into Week 2.

Dr.C

Saints Players on Playing NFL's First Game In Vegas

New Orleans Saints players weigh in on playing the NFL's first game in Las Vegas.

BtBoylan