Saints vs. Raiders Week 2 Pregame Report
John Hendrix
The Saints (1-0) and Raiders (1-0) are set to close out Week 2 action across the NFL in the newly-built Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Drew Brees and the Saints are 16-7 on Monday Night Football since 2006, and look for their fifth-straight win. Here's our pregame report.
Where to Watch: ABC, ESPN - Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)
Where to Stream: ESPN, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV
Where to Listen: Westwood One (nationally) with Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner, WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 83 (LV) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (LV)
Jersey Combo: Color rush
Referee: Shawn Hochuli
Current Lines: Over/Under (48.5), Saints -5
Last 5 Matchups
- 9/11/16 - Raiders 35, Saints 34
- 11/18/12 - Saints 38, Raiders 17
- 10/12/08 - Saints 34, Raiders 3
- 10/24/04 - Saints 31, Raiders 26
- 11/19/00 - Raiders 31, Saints 22
The last time the Raiders took on the Saints was a crazy Week 1 opener at the Superdome, which saw Jack Del Rio's squad overcome a 24-10 deficit. New Orleans would take the lead with under 7 minutes to go, but couldn't hold on. Derek Carr would find Seth Roberts with less than a minute left, and Del Rio opted to go for 2 and Carr would connect with Michael Crabtree to take the lead and hold on for a shocking 35-34 victory over the Saints.
Things to watch: Drew Brees is aiming for his 5th game in a row against the Raiders with 2+ TD passes and 120+ rating. Obviously, no Michael Thomas for the offense will be the top storyline to follow, as we'll see how well the Saints are able to move the ball without him.
Catch up on some of our Saints-Raiders coverage from the week...
- Mike D's Keys to Victory
- Roundtable: What the Saints Must Do to Win in Vegas
- Saints Player Quotes on Playing in Vegas
- Series History
- Drew Brees and the Saints on Monday Night Football
- Saints X-Factors in Week 2
- Matchups to Watch
- Final Injury Report: Thomas, Davenport Ruled Out
- Fantasy Football Matchups to Watch
- Cesar Ruiz Expected to Make Rookie Debut
- First Look: Saints vs. Raiders