Saints vs. Raiders Week 2 Pregame Report

The Saints (1-0) and Raiders (1-0) are set to close out Week 2 action across the NFL in the newly-built Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Drew Brees and the Saints are 16-7 on Monday Night Football since 2006, and look for their fifth-straight win. Here's our pregame report.

Where to Watch: ABC, ESPN - Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, and Lisa Salters (field reporter)

Where to Stream: ESPN, NFL Mobile, Hulu + Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, YouTube TV

Where to Listen: Westwood One (nationally) with Kevin Harlan and Kurt Warner, WWL Radio locally (105.3FM) with Zach Strief, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller (sideline reporter); SIRIUS: 81 (NO), 83 (LV) | XM: 226 (NO), 225 (LV)

Jersey Combo: Color rush

Referee: Shawn Hochuli

Current Lines: Over/Under (48.5), Saints -5

Last 5 Matchups

9/11/16 - Raiders 35, Saints 34

11/18/12 - Saints 38, Raiders 17

10/12/08 - Saints 34, Raiders 3

10/24/04 - Saints 31, Raiders 26

11/19/00 - Raiders 31, Saints 22

The last time the Raiders took on the Saints was a crazy Week 1 opener at the Superdome, which saw Jack Del Rio's squad overcome a 24-10 deficit. New Orleans would take the lead with under 7 minutes to go, but couldn't hold on. Derek Carr would find Seth Roberts with less than a minute left, and Del Rio opted to go for 2 and Carr would connect with Michael Crabtree to take the lead and hold on for a shocking 35-34 victory over the Saints.

Things to watch: Drew Brees is aiming for his 5th game in a row against the Raiders with 2+ TD passes and 120+ rating. Obviously, no Michael Thomas for the offense will be the top storyline to follow, as we'll see how well the Saints are able to move the ball without him.

