Following a Week 1 victory over division rival Tampa Bay, the Saints travel to Las Vegas, NV to face the newly relocated Raiders on MNF. The NFL's first game in Las Vegas features two 1-0 football teams that are in search of their first primetime victory of 2020. The Saints News Network Krewe reveals what they see as the Saints biggest keys to victory in Week 2 against the Raiders.

Bob Rose

Obviously the storyline of this game is how well the Saints offense and passing attack can perform with Michael Thomas out of the lineup. Certainly a valid concern and worth watching, but I think that New Orleans has the weapons to still put points on the board. I expect the Saints defense to play well again too, but the Raiders have some underrated playmakers that will be difficult to contain for the whole game. My biggest key to this game is how well the interior of the New Orleans offensive line plays.

It's a group that did not play well down the stretch last season and performed extremely poorly not only in the playoff loss to Minnesota, but also last week against Tampa Bay. Getting their 1st round pick, Cesar Ruiz, into the lineup should help, and I think he's going to be a terrific player. But both Andrus Peat and Erik McCoy have to shore up their games. Las Vegas has three talented defensive tackles in Maliek Collins, Maurice Hurst, and Johnathan Hankins that could create problems but will also test the Saints protection by rushing DE's Maxx Crosby and Clelin Farrell inside at times. Peat, McCoy, and Ruiz must give Brees a clean inside pocket for him to go through his progressions, especially without Thomas. They will also have to establish control of the line of scrimmage in the running game for Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray, in order for this offense to have the balance they'll need to be successful.

Kyle T. Mosley

Offensively, the Saints must be patient and rush the football against the Raiders. The key player is Latavius Murray. I feel New Orleans can pressure and wear-down the Raiders' rush defense who gave up 97 yards to RB Christian McCaffrey and 26 yards to QB Teddy Bridgewater.



Defensively, the Saints rush defense will have to limit Josh Jacobs on the ground. Jacobs had 93 yards with 3 touchdowns on 25 carries. Hence, Jon Gruden is committed to the run and opening up the play-action pass element for QB Carr to take advantage. Key players will be the entire Saints front-seven being discipline versus the run and pressuring Carr on pass plays.

John Hendrix

Biggest Key to Saints Victory: Execution

Week 2 sees the Saints without a big weapon in Michael Thomas, but that doesn't mean New Orleans' offensive attack won't show up. Drew Brees is electric on Monday Night Football, and the Saints could use some of that magic to power past the Raiders.

The Saints offensive line will be instrumental in securing a win, and this is a game where they don't have to go crazy with their game plan. Find the things that are going to work against Las Vegas, and execute on them flawlessly. Let your defense put you in the best positions possible, just like they did last season with Teddy Bridgewater at the helm. They should be fine.

Carla Antoine

The season opener started slow, but ended strong with a win. I am excited about the potential debut of Caesar Ruiz, but the Saints need to be intentionally strategic in managing the weapons on the offense and the defense on Monday. The keys to victory over the Raider are: perseverance and stamina; pandemic and injury management; and effective play calling by HC Sean Payton.

1. Player Perseverance & Stamina: Quarterback Drew Brees has returned to the NFL for the 20th season. He does not exude the energy and stamina as some of the younger quarterbacks. What he has is insight and experience, but needs to improve in executing plays.

2. Pandemic Concerns: While the nation is still facing an uphill battle in fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus, the New Orleans Saints has maintained a measure of success. While the roster has injured players, only four players were on the NFL Covid-19 IR list as of September 4th and only one Saints player was not activated.

3. Injury Precautions: The Saints learned 2 weeks into last season that injuries are inevitable, no matter the player.. Teddy Bridgewater did better than most expected, but against the Raiders, the Saints will have to manage the offensive and defensive players on the bench.

4. Coach Payton Sean Payton is one of the most successful coaches in NFL. Last week’s offense was disappointing and HC Sean Payton was transparent in saying his play calling needed improvement last week. To defeat the Raiders, the Payton must improve his play calling against the Raiders.

Brendan Boylan

Win in the trenches.

Defensively, New Orleans has not allowed an 100+ yard rusher in 44 consecutive games. If the Saints are to start 2-0 this season they will have to accomplish that feat for a 45th straight game and stop Raiders RB Josh Jacobs. The former first-round pick is coming off of his first career trifecta, scoring 3 rushing TDs against the Panthers in Week 1.

Offensively, the duo of Alvin Kamara and Latavius Murray should be in heavy rotation. With the loss of Michael Thomas to injury the Saints offense may not "light up" the scoreboard on MNF like Who Dat Nation is used to but A true ground and pound game should put the Saints in good position to win. Last week, the Raiders surrendered nearly 100 yards on the ground to Christian McCaffery. With C/G Cesar Ruiz expected to make his MNF debut alongside a stellar OL unit the Saints need to let the boys run wild to capture their first road win of the season.