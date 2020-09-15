SI.com
Saints News Network
HomeNewsEditorial / OpinionGame DaySNN Krewe+
Search

First Look: Saints vs. Raiders

John Hendrix

The New Orleans Saints (1-0) meet the Las Vegas Raiders (1-0) on Monday Night Football to close out Week 2. Unfortunately, no fans will be able to witness the new marvel that is Allegiant Stadium in person, but the new 'Black Hole' will host the black and gold, who seeks their first 2-0 start since 2013. Here's our first look at some areas and storylines we'll be watching leading up to Monday.

What to Watch For

How will the New Orleans offense respond after Week 1? The Saints offense wasn't particularly good on Sunday, seeing struggles in all sorts of areas. We shouldn't judge the offense solely based off that one outing, especially being they put up 34 points without it being its normal self. Brees looked off-target more than a few times, while the run game struggled on the outside. We should have expected some of this, as the Bucs defensive front 7 is very good, and the Saints weren't naive to this going on. What matters now is how they respond against the Raiders.

Michael Thomas on the injury report. Thomas was diagnosed with a high-ankle injury after he got rolled up on after a play late in the game. From the broadcast, it looked like Thomas refused treatment and didn't come back in. The Saints won't have to put an injury report out until Thursday, so it's something we'll watch closely to see what happens. Hopefully it's nothing serious, but there's also no rush for Thomas to get back to the field. Others will have to step up.

Returning faces and debuts. Marcus Davenport and Cesar Ruiz were the big names out for New Orleans in the first week, and we're wanting to see what happens with them for their Week 2 status. Sean Payton mentioned on WWL Radio Monday night that Davenport will be back soon, and the team isn't rushing him. They aren't the only ones, as rookie Zack Baun, Shy Tuttle, and P.J. Williams were among the surprise inactives from Sunday.  We'll see if they make their season debuts on Monday night.

A Saints defensive encore. The Raiders put up 372 total yards of offense on the Panthers, while going 6-of-11 on 3rd down. Josh Jacobs was good on the ground in the opener, going for 93 yards on 25 rushing attempts, scoring three times. Derek Carr didn't set the world on fire, but turned in a respectable performance after going 22-of-30 for 239 yards and a score. 

Henry Ruggs III displayed some of that blazing wide receiver speed Al Davis coveted so much against Carolina, and will be a matchup the Saints defense will account for while drawing up their game plan. Dennis Allen's squad passed their first test of the season with flying colors against Tom Brady, and everyone wants to make sure it's here to stay.

THANKS FOR READING SAINTS NEWS NETWORK
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Editorial / Opinion

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Saints Defense has traits of the 2009 Squad, Pt. 1

The 2020 Saints defense has eerily similar traits to the 2009 defense that help to finally bring the Lombardi trophy to New Orleans.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

Flatt Ryan

Saints: ‘Get Crunk’ and ‘Choppa Style’ wasn’t the same in an empty Superdome

The New Orleans Saints missed the connection with their fans in Week 1. But most of all, two popular hype-songs did not have their flavor without the fans in the Superdome.

Dr.C

by

SamL

Jenkins and two former Saints are All-Time NFL Pick-Six Leaders

Janoris "Jackrabbit" Jenkins proved he is one of the best "Pick-Six Interceptors" in NFL history on Sunday against the Buccaneers. He joins two former Saints players at the top of this list.

Kyle T. Mosley

Michael Thomas suffers a high-ankle sprain, questionable for Raiders

Saints WR Michael Thomas Suffered a High-Ankle Sprain in the Fourth Quarter against Buccaneers.

BtBoylan

by

BtBoylan

Saints Offense at Raiders Defense Preview

After a shaky offensive performance in Week 1, New Orleans looks to rebound in front of a Monday Night Football audience.

Bob Rose

Brees-Brady: There can only be One

Drew Brees and Tom Brady will square-off in a battle for the ages in New Orleans. At the end of today and the season, there can only be one man standing. Will it be Brees or Brady?

Kyle T. Mosley

Saints News Network's Pregame Report with Hendrix & Boylan (LIVE STREAM)

Saints News Network's John Hendrix and Brendan Boylan will give a pregame analysis of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints game in a live streaming video at 2:45 PM CST.

Kyle T. Mosley

Who has the Upper Edge in the NFC South between the Saints and Buccaneers?

The NFC South has been going through some changes this offseason. The Saints returns as the division champion, but who has the upper-edge to win the crown in 2020?

Kyle T. Mosley

by

KTMOZE

Week 1 Saints snap counts and observations

A win is a win in the NFL, and the Saints got a good one in the first round of Brady vs. Brees. Here's a look at the snap counts and playing time percentages, with some observations and stats to call out.

John Hendrix

Malcolm Jenkins returns as a Leader in New Orleans

Sean Payton realized later allowing Malcolm Jenkins to leave New Orleans was a mistake. Today, Jenkins returns to Saints hoping to his original franchise garner a second title of their own.

Kyle T. Mosley

by

BtBoylan