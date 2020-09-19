SI.com
Saints Quotes on Playing NFL's First Game in Las Vegas

BtBoylan

On Monday night, the Las Vegas Raiders will host the New Orleans Saints at Allegiant Stadium. The game will be the first game ever played in Las Vegas, NV, by the NFL. Saints players like Drew Brees, Jared Cook, Alvin Kamara, and Cam Jordan spoke about playing this historic game on Monday Night Football. 

QB Drew Brees

"No, I mean, listen, it's absolutely a historic moment, right, first professional football team in Vegas, the opening of this new stadium, which I'm sure is tremendous. So yeah, there's a lot of unique things to it and then obviously, the game itself as this is an up and coming team with a lot of talent. And it's Monday Night Football. Obviously we want to continue to get better and take the next step ourselves as a team."  Drew Brees

RB Alvin Kamara

"It's a Monday night game, I guess. It's a new stadium, but I play in New Orleans. So, I don't really care about that. I've got an opponent to prepare for. I'm not really worried about the scenery or the venue."  Alvin Kamara

DE Cameron Jordan

"Just you know, it's our next opponent. They're next up, whether they're you know, the first time we ever played, I guess, we don't know which cleats to bring. So now we got to bring you know, our screw-ins, our moldeds and probably a turf? I don't know what is out there. We haven't got the report on how the field is working... At the end of the day, we're here for a business trip. When we get down to Vegas we're going to be looking to play the Raiders. We know that they have, you know, a lot of weapons that they can use, with (Darren) Waller, to (Henry) Ruggs, to the running back, to the quarterback. They've got a 500 pound offensive lineman over there. At some point, we get down to Monday night, we're here to play football."  Cam Jordan

TE Jared Cook

"I think it's going to be cool. That's not really my focus this week. But I've seen plenty, pictures of it. So, it's going to be good, but I'm just kind of focused on the game and just ready to get there and get it started for real."  Jared Cook

The New Orleans Saints vs. Las Vegas Raiders game kicks-off on Monday, September 21st, at 7:15 PM CST on ABC/ESPN.

Comments

