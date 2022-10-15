X-Factors: Bengals at Saints | Week 6

The New Orleans Saints (2-3) search for their second consecutive home victory of the season against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-3). The Black and Gold are coming off their season's best offensive outing.

Their success is primarily due to the rushing tandem of Taysom Hill and Alvin Kamara, who each surpassed 100 rushing yards on the day.

Against the Bengals, the Saints will need to rely again on their ground game. Former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja'marr Chase are returning to Louisiana, and one of the best ways the Saints can counter the high-flying offense is by keeping them off the field by sustaining long drives.

Below, we predict the X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 6 matchup against the Bengals in the Caesars Superdome.

Offensive X-Factor:

Running Back - Alvin Kamara

Sep 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara found his groove in Week 5, putting together his best 2022 NFL regular season performance. The Pro Bowler totaled nearly 200 scrimmage yards against Seattle and rushed for over 100 yards for the first time since the regular season finale against Atlanta last season.

One of the most versatile offensive weapons in the league, Kamara will have to be the focal point of the Saints' depleted offense for the second consecutive week. The Saints will be without wide receivers Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Deonte Harty, and potentially Chris Olave against the Bengals. The injuries leave New Orleans with a receiving corps of Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway, and Keith Kirkwood.

Expect New Orleans to rely heavily on Kamara in the run and passing game to balance the Saints' offense. The Saints can not afford to get into a shootout against Joe Burrow.

Kamara's ability to run the ball, sustain drives, and keep the ball in New Orleans' possession is the perfect counterpunch. For the Saints to advance to 3-3, Kamara needs to piece together another vintage performance.

Defensive X-Factor:

Cornerback - Paulson Adebo

Sep 25, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Paulson Adebo (29) at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints final injury report announced that superstar cornerback Marshon Lattimore would miss Week 6 against the Bengals with an abdomen injury.

Lattimore has been playing at an All-Pro level this season and would have had a marquee matchup against Ja'marr Chase on Sunday. Instead, second-year cornerback Paulson Adebo and Bradley Roby will share the duties of covering one of the league's best young wide-outs.

Adebo missed time to start this season and has taken some time to readjust to game speed. However, the Stanford product showed Who Dat Nation and many across the NFL in his rookie season that he has the makings of being a Pro-Bowl caliber corner in the NFL. He'll spotlight his talent and aggressive press style against the Bengals' talented receiving corps.

