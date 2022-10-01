X-Factors: Vikings @ Saints in London | Week 4

The New Orleans Saints (1-2) head into what feels like a must win matchup on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings (2-1). Outside of the fourth quarter of Week 1 against Atlanta, the Saints offense has struggled and is in need of a spark.

Defensively, the Saints have done enough to win games but desperately need to see game-changing moments. Whether it be sacks, interceptions, or forced fumbles, big plays are needed to turn their season around

Below we predict the X-Factors for the New Orleans Saints in their Week 4 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Offensive X-Factor:

Running Back - Alvin Kamara

Oct 28, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) carries the ball during the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Alvin Kamara put up historic numbers the last time he lined up against the Minnesota Vikings. On Christmas day in 2020, Kamara rushed for six touchdowns en route to a blow out victory inside the Superdome.

Unfortunately for Who Dat Nation, Kamara has not played up to expectations through the early part of this season. After missing Week 2 because of a rib injury, Kamara totaled just 73 scrimmage yards against Carolina. With a likely quarterback change on the horizon for New Orleans, a strong running game can help ease Andy Dalton into the starting role.

Kamara is looking for his first 100-yard performance from scrimmage, along with his first trip to the end zone in 2022. Week 4 in London would be a perfect time for a vintage Kamara performance that included both.

Defensive X-Factor:

Cornerback - Marshon Lattimore

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) intercepts a pass against New England Patriots. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Marshon Lattimore has played at an All-Pro level through three weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season. According to PFF, the multi-time Pro Bowl selection has surrendered just three receptions in coverage this season.

Lattimore faces another big challenge on Sunday, lining up against Vikings standout Justin Jefferson. A former LSU star, Jefferson has had a quiet past two weeks and is looking to break that spell to help move the Vikings to 3-1 on the season.

Despite how well Lattimore and the entire Saints secondary has played they have yet to record an interception in 2022. Going up against Kirk Cousins and the talented skill positions players for Minnesota, an interception may wait yet another week. However, Lattimore's ability to shut down Jefferson will be a point of emphasis for a New Orleans victory.

