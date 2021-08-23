Jaguars vs. Saints Game Odds: Week 2, Preseason

New Orleans Saints odds and money lines from the Week 2 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Monday, Aug. 23. at 7 PM CT.

New Orleans Saints odds and money lines from the Week 2 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Monday, Aug. 23. at 7:00 PM CT. ESPN will broadcast the Monday Night Football contest.

Credit: USA Today Sports

The odds have moved from last week. New Orleans was a 3 point favorite and currently is a 4 point favorite over Jacksonville for tonight's preseason tilt.

The money lines are as follows: New Orleans: -195, Jacksonville: +167

The over/under: 39.5 points (initial o/u @ 37.5)

The betting percentage favors the Saints at 70% in NFL public betting.

7 New Orleans Saints Storylines to follow:

Taysom Hill vs. Jameis Winston Trevor Lawrence vs. Saints Defense Trevor Siemian playing as QB3 Saints WR Kevin White - What impact can he have, and how will Sean Payton utilize his speed? The Saints' offense's ball security - quarterbacks and running backs. How will new Saints Kicker Aldrick Rosas perform? Keep an eye on the linebackers, Andrew Dowell and Chase Hansen.

New Orleans leads the overall series 5-2 in regular season and postseason games played.

