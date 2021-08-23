August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsEditorialGame DaySNN Krewe+SchedulePodcastsVideosTraining CampSI.com
Search

Jaguars at Saints: What are the Odds

New Orleans Saints odds and money lines from the Week 2 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Monday, Aug. 23. at 7 PM CT.
Author:
Publish date:

New Orleans Saints odds and money lines from the Week 2 preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Caesars Superdome on Monday, Aug. 23. at 7:00 PM CT. ESPN will broadcast the Monday Night Football contest.

Taysom Hill, Saints QB

The odds have moved from last week. New Orleans was a 3 point favorite and currently is a 4 point favorite over Jacksonville for tonight's preseason tilt.  

  • The money lines are as follows: New Orleans: -195, Jacksonville: +167
  • The over/under: 39.5 points (initial o/u @ 37.5)  
  • The betting percentage favors the Saints at 70% in NFL public betting.

7 New Orleans Saints Storylines to follow:

  1. Taysom Hill vs. Jameis Winston
  2. Trevor Lawrence vs. Saints Defense
  3. Trevor Siemian playing as QB3
  4. Saints WR Kevin White - What impact can he have, and how will Sean Payton utilize his speed?
  5. The Saints' offense's ball security - quarterbacks and running backs.
  6. How will new Saints Kicker Aldrick Rosas perform?
  7. Keep an eye on the linebackers, Andrew Dowell and Chase Hansen.

New Orleans leads the overall series 5-2 in regular season and postseason games played.  

READ MORE SAINTS NEWS:

USATSI_13511356_168388561_lowres
News

Jaguars vs. Saints Game Odds: Week 2, Preseason

USATSI_16566292_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

Jaguars vs. Saints: What to Watch the Closest

Countdown To Kickoff 2021 (28)
Training Camp

Saints Countdown to Kickoff 2021: #21-19

USATSI_16564875_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

How NFL Players are Stashed by Teams Before the Final Cut

Jake Lampman - WR
News

Saints Transactions and Roster Moves: Aug. 19 to Aug. 21

USATSI_16565855_168388561_lowres
Editorial / Opinion

The Saints Will Need Bigger Things from 2020 Rookie Class

Ian Book and Trevor Siemian
Training Camp

The Saints' Other QB Competition, Book vs. Siemian May Have Future Implications

New Orleans Saints Helmets (2)
Training Camp

Saints Camp: Day 19 Notes and Observations