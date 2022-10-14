Skip to main content

Lawsuit Filed Against Alvin Kamara in New Orleans

A lawsuit against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been filed in the Civil District Court of New Orleans.

A lawsuit was filed by the Buzbee Law Firm (Houston, TX) and Garner & Munoz (New Orleans, LA), on behalf of client Darnell Greene (Plaintiff).  The court document petitions for civil damages based on assault and battery against New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (Defendant).

The attorneys submitted the filing to the Civil District Court of New Orleans M-13 Division as Case No. 2022-09602, "Darnell Greene, Jr. vs. Alvin Kamara."

Greene seeks both compensatory and punitive damages in excess of $10 million.

In the "Prayer Section," the plaintiff Darnell Greene prays for judgment against defendant Alvin Kamara:

  1. In the amount of no less than five million dollars ($5,000,000) for actual damages for pecuniary losses, pain and suffering, disfigurement, mental anguish, and past, present, and future medical expenses;
  2. And, no less than five million dollars ($5,000,000) in exemplary damages; pre-judgment and post-judgment interest as allowed by law; all costs of Court; and all such other and further relief, at law and in equity, to which he may be justly entitled.

Several critical points Greene's attorneys list:

  1. "Without justifiable provocation, Alvin Kamara and a group of his friends brutally beat Darnell Greene while leaving a club in Las Vegas."
  2. "Darnell Greene resides in Houston, Texas. He is the victim of a brutal assault by Alvin Kamara. He was hospitalized, has received continuing medical treatment, and will need to undergo multiple surgeries for the damages he suffered in the attack."
  3. "NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has failed to fully investigate the incident at hand, and is ostensibly waiting for the criminal proceedings to play out before issuing a suspension. It is highly suspected that Goodell has seen the violent security footage of the assault-just as Plaintiff has-but is choosing not to take corrective action."

The submitted filing contains screenshots of the alleged attack, details of Greene's injuries, and a transcription of a conversation between Kamara and a friend regarding the incident.

Kamara's legal matters in Las Vegas have not been settled after a request for a 45-day delay was granted in September.  It's possible that Kamara will not face a suspension on the case during the 2022-23 NFL regular season.

Additional details on the Alvin Kamara civil case will be posted as released.

