Saints All-Pro WR Michael Thomas Will Not Return for 2021 Season After "Setback"

New Orleans Saints All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas posted that he will not play in the 2021 season due to a "small setback" in rehabilitating his ankle.

Saints News Network's John Hendrix reports an update from Saints head coach Sean Payton:

“The setback was more to do with the procedure he had.” Payton said he didn’t think that there was anything Thomas could do and is surgically related." He continued, “Right now he’s having current complications with the surgery.”

The news is also a significant setback for the New Orleans, who desperately considered Thomas' return would help its inconsistent receiving corps.

Before Thomas broke his news, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport shared that "Michael Thomas has a new issue with his ankle that necessitated an appointment with a specialist recently, sources say. His return date off the PUP list is unpredictable. This is why New Orleans tried to trade for a WR yesterday."

The New Orleans Saints were in communication with the Cleveland Browns to trade for star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. The trade discussions failed after the Saints front office could not agree on terms with the Browns.

New Orleans is ranked No. 31 in passing offense after seven games in the 2021 season. No receiver has yet to eclipse over 300 yards in receiving - Marquez Callaway (284 yards), Deonte Harris (271 yards), and Alvin Kamara (256 yards).

Saints News Network will report additional information on the developing Michael Thomas news.