Saints QB Jameis Winston Has Torn ACL, MCL; Out for the Season, Per Report

According to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport, MRI results on New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston's knee confirmed a torn ACL and MCL damage to his left knee.

Winston sustained the knee injury after a horse-collar tackle from Tampa Bay Bucs linebacker Devin White.

Winston had a productive season as the starting quarterback for the Saints. He completed 59% of his passes for 1,170 yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions, and a 102.8 quarterback efficiency rating in 2021.

The former Heisman Trophy winner made a positive impression with his teammates, coaching staff, and Sean Payton. In his post-game press conference, Payton stated the injury was "significant," and he "cried" when he saw Winston and received the unfortunate update on his injury.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) appears from the medical tent against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans will turn to backup quarterback Trevor Siemian to lead the team in Week 9 as the Saints host their NFC South rivals, the Atlanta Falcons. Siemian passed for 159 yards on 16 of 29 attempts, and 1 touchdown after Winston went down in the Bucs game.

QB Taysom Hill's status remains cloudy because of a concussion after a vicious hit in the WFT game in Week 5.

Sean Payton: "We're satisfied with the quarterback room."

The Saints organization has not officially pursued another quarterback to add to its roster in the wake of the Winston news.

PFT's Mike Florio reported that the Saints are not in the market for former NFL MVP Cam Newton's services. On Sunday Night Football's pregame show, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees said he is not interested in returning and will remain with NBC.

The NFL trade deadline is November 2 at 3 PM CT. The only elite quarterback available is Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson - however, he comes with a hefty price tag and personal baggage. The former 2014 first-round pick of Jacksonville, Blake Bortles, is a free agent after his release from the Green Bay Packers.

New Orleans may have to "roll the dice" and stay with Hill, Siemian, and rookie Ian Book at this point in the season.

