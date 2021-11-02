Are the Saints Ready to Make a Deal Before the Trade Deadline?  At What Position?  And, for Who?

Will the New Orleans Saints make a move before the NFL trade deadline at 3 PM CT?

The Saints News Network reporters and writers share their opinions on if and who the Saints could target and trade (or trade for) before the 3 PM CT deadline.

Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton looks on against Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

John Hendrix

The Saints should be shoppers for the trade deadline, and I fully expect them to make some calls. They don’t have a glaring list of needs, but the receiver and tight end department could use upgrades.

That’s where I figure the team to look most before the deadline, as they already filled a big need by getting Mark Ingram back. Quarterback is obviously a concern for many, but I have to think Sean Payton sticks in-house with things going forward.

Again, nothing may materialize from a trade perspective, but I do see the Saints being active and at least asking.

Bob Rose

I do not believe that the Saints will make a deal by this afternoons trade deadline. If they do swing a trade, the obvious positions to watch are quarterback, wide receiver, or tight end. Many people want the Saints back in the Deshaun Watson sweepstakes because of Winston's injury.

Don't see it happening. It takes time for a quarterback to digest an offensive system. I think New Orleans just rolls with Trevor Siemian, Taysom Hill, and Ian Book. If they do make a deal at quarterback, the only one that makes sense would be Denver's Teddy Bridgewater.

He knows Payton's system well, and the Broncos organization is a complete mess going nowhere. Along those same lines, Denver WR Tim Patrick might also be available.

The Broncos have nice depth at receiver and could use a player like LB Zack Baun to bolster their front seven. The New York Giants are also a team to watch if the Saints can make a deal. They are going nowhere, again, and have solid pass catching depth. Perhaps WR Darius Slayton or TE Evan Engram could be acquired for a mid-round draft choice.

Brendan Boylan

I think the Saints have made their only “deadline deal” already acquiring Mark Ingram II from the Texans.

While the Saints may be in the market for some help offensively at WR and QB, Sean Payton told reporters yesterday that he likes what the team has has in the QB room.

When it comes to receiver the Black and Gold anxiously hold their breath for the return of 2019 Offensive Player of the Year Michael Thomas but look to keep their youthful group intact.

The Saints roster appears to be set in place and I won’t expect any moves prior to the deadline this afternoon.

Kyle T. Mosley

If the Saints need a quarterback, the only person that makes sense trading for would by Teddy Bridgewater. The Broncos may be having a "fire sale." They traded Von Miller and look to be cashing-in the season.



A wide receiver or tight end could be an option for New Orleans - but who?

