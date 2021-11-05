Rich Eisen asks, 'What About New Orleans?' for Odell Beckham Jr.

NFL Network's Rich Eisen asks the question, "What about New Orleans?" for Odell Beckham Jr. to land.

On Friday's Rich Eisen Podcast, the NFL Network had a hypothetical question for his staff and listeners about a landing spot for Odell Beckham, Jr. "What about New Orleans?"

Oct 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Denver Broncos at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

"What about New Orleans? Can New Orleans use him? You bet, with Michael Thomas done for the year? Would he want to go back to the bayou - Odell? Would he want to be the receiver for Trevor Simeon, who has just today was named the starting quarterback for the Saints' home date with the Falcons, which is pretty damn big for Week 9 because the Bucs are on a bye week. If the Saints win this game, this weekend, guess who's in first place in the NFC South through nine weeks. That would be the New Orleans Saints, who again are at home against the Atlanta Falcons. Before they go and visit the Tennessee Titans for the Titans' first home game without Derrick Henry. There's that," said Eisen.

Cleveland has not officially released Beckham. After his release, the receiver must clear the waiver wire. New Orleans sits at No. 23 in the waiver order of NFL teams.

Teams may have an interest in Beckham, but are they willing to take on the risk of hefty contract and other presumed baggage which comes along with him.

SAINTS CAN HANDLE OBJ

A seasoned veteran head coach like Sean Payton or Bill Belichick could handle the erratic behavior of Beckham. Primarily because of their mastery of understanding players, they also have a strong supporting cast in the meeting rooms and locker rooms.

For the Saints, Pete Carmichael and Curtis Johnson are two assistant coaches who could easily handle OBJ and bridge the gap for Coach Payton. Also, the New Orleans locker room with Cam Jordan, Malcolm Jenkins, Demario Davis, and Alvin Kamara has the professional acumen of handling internal player issues.

New Orleans will host Atlanta for 12 PM CT on Sunday, Nov. 7 at Caesars Superdome. Kenny Albert (play-by-play), for Saints great Jonathan Vilma (color analyst), and Sara Walsh (sideline) will handle the broadcast for FOX (WVUE FOX 8 in New Orleans).

Atlanta leads the regular-season series, 52-51, with New Orleans holding a 21-9 advantage over the Falcons since 2006.

