2022 Saints 53-man Roster Tracker

All NFL teams must reduce their rosters from 80 to 53 players by 4pm on Tuesday, August 30. The New Orleans Saints have one of the league's deeper teams, leading to several difficult roster decisions for first-year coach Dennis Allen.

Keep track of all the Saints personnel moves right here at the Saints News Network Roster Tracker.

Released/Waived

1. DT - Josh Black (per Nick Underhill)

2. T/G - Khalique Washington (per agent Brett Tessler)

3. RB - Abram Smith (per Aaron Wilson)

The only big surprise in the first few moves was Smith, the undrafted rookie from Baylor. He was in a close competition with Tony Jones Jr. and Dwayne Washington for the third running back spot.

In three preseason games, Smith had 24 carries for 78 yards and five receptions for 33 yards. If he clears waivers, there's a strong chance he ends up back on the Saints practice squad.

NFL teams will also begin filling out their 16-player practice squad after players clear waivers following the August 30 cut-down.

The Saints open the 2022 regular season on September 11 with a road showdown against the Atlanta Falcons.

Saints News Articles