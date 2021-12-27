Saints Place 2nd Starting Linebacker, 21st Player on COVID-19 List

On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints placed another starting linebacker to the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Nov 29, 2020; Denver, Colorado, USA; New Orleans Saints outside linebacker Demario Davis (56) and outside linebacker Kwon Alexander (58) celebrate a play in against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Kwon Alexander is the 21st New Orleans Saints player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 16.

Today's roster moves included special teams coach Darren Rizzi, WR/RS Deonte Harris (Harty), DT Malcolm Roach, T Jerald Hawkins, and DB KeiVarae Russell designated for the reserve/COVID-19 list.

With LB Kwon Alexander listed, New Orleans will have Pete Warner, Zack Baun, and Anthony Dowell as the team's linebackers for Monday night's football game against the Dolphins. LB Sharif Finch, practice squad player, may be elevated before tomorrow's game.

Demario Davis and Kaden Elliss are on the COVID listings for the week.

SAINTS WEEK 16 reserve/COVID-19 LIST

SAINTS ON the reserve/COVID-19 LIST

Taysom Hill Trevor Siemian Malcolm Jenkins Demario Davis Ryan Ramczyk Kaden Elliss James Carpenter Jordan Mills Jeff Heath Christian Ringo Adam Trautman Juwan Johnson J.T. Gray Dwayne Washington Carl Granderson Jalyn Holmes Deonte Harris Malcolm Roach Jerald Hawkins KeiVarae Russell Kwon Alexander

Saints Assistant Coaches on reserve/COVID-19 List

Darren Rizzi - Special Teams Zach Strief - Offensive Line Cory Robinson - Defensive Backs Sterling Moore - Intern

New Orleans is in the middle of the NFC playoff race at 7-7. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 34-10 in Week 16 moved into the No. 7 spot for the NFC Wild Card.

The Saints are a 2.5 point underdog to the Miami Dolphins.

Head coach Sean Payton will return after being sidelined with COVID, his second infection.

Rookie quarterback Ian Book is expected to make his first start in the NFL for the Saints.

New Orleans signed veteran and former first-rounder QB Blake Bortles to backup Ian Book.

RB Alvin Kamara will be the emergency quarterback.

