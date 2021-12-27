Saints Place 2nd Starting Linebacker, 21st Player on COVID-19 List

Skip to main content
    December 27, 2021
    Saints Place 21st Player on Reserve/COVID-19 List in Week 16

    On Sunday afternoon, the New Orleans Saints placed another starting linebacker to the reserve/COVID-19 list.
    Demario Davis and Kwon Alexander Have Chemistry

    Kwon Alexander is the 21st New Orleans Saints player to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in Week 16.

    Today's roster moves included special teams coach Darren Rizzi, WR/RS Deonte Harris (Harty), DT Malcolm Roach, T Jerald Hawkins, and DB KeiVarae Russell designated for the reserve/COVID-19 list.  

    With LB Kwon Alexander listed, New Orleans will have Pete Warner, Zack Baun, and Anthony Dowell as the team's linebackers for Monday night's football game against the Dolphins.  LB Sharif Finch, practice squad player, may be elevated before tomorrow's game.

     Demario Davis and Kaden Elliss are on the COVID listings for the week.

    SAINTS WEEK 16 reserve/COVID-19 LIST

    SAINTS ON the reserve/COVID-19 LIST

    1. Taysom Hill
    2. Trevor Siemian
    3. Malcolm Jenkins
    4. Demario Davis
    5. Ryan Ramczyk
    6. Kaden Elliss
    7. James Carpenter
    8. Jordan Mills
    9. Jeff Heath
    10. Christian Ringo
    11. Adam Trautman
    12. Juwan Johnson
    13. J.T. Gray
    14. Dwayne Washington
    15. Carl Granderson
    16. Jalyn Holmes
    17. Deonte Harris
    18. Malcolm Roach
    19. Jerald Hawkins
    20. KeiVarae Russell
    21. Kwon Alexander

    Saints Assistant Coaches on reserve/COVID-19 List

    1. Darren Rizzi - Special Teams
    2. Zach Strief - Offensive Line
    3. Cory Robinson - Defensive Backs
    4. Sterling Moore - Intern

    New Orleans is in the middle of the NFC playoff race at 7-7. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants 34-10 in Week 16 moved into the No. 7 spot for the NFC Wild Card.

    • The Saints are a 2.5 point underdog to the Miami Dolphins.
    • Head coach Sean Payton will return after being sidelined with COVID, his second infection.
    • Rookie quarterback Ian Book is expected to make his first start in the NFL for the Saints.
    • New Orleans signed veteran and former first-rounder QB Blake Bortles to backup Ian Book.
    • RB Alvin Kamara will be the emergency quarterback.

