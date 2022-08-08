Skip to main content

Saints Add Cornerback Competition

New Orleans signs a cornerback to compete at a crowded position in training camp.
The New Orleans Saints are signing CB Jordan Brown according to Brown's agent, Jason Bernstein.

Brown was originally a seventh-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft out of South Dakota State by the Cincinnati Bengals. He was among the Bengals final cuts that year and has spent time on the practice squads of Jacksonville, Washington, and the Raiders since.

The 26-year-old Brown has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game. He’s a 6-foot and 201-Lb. cornerback who came to South Dakota State as a wideout. He was moved to the defensive side in 2015, where he’d be a standout for the Jackrabbits over the next four seasons.

Brown showed nice athletic traits, excellent recovery speed, and good physicality throughout college. He was a two-time 1st Team All Missouri Conference selection and had 8 interceptions and 24 pass breakups over his final collegiate three seasons.

Brown will try to crack the Saints roster at a crowded position. New Orleans has one of the league's top tandem of corners in Marshon Lattimore and Paulson Adebo. They added Tennessee CB Alontae Taylor with a second-round pick this spring and already have veteran starter Bradley Roby to provide depth.

Former South Dakota State CB Jordan Brown (9) breaks up a pass during a 2018 contest. Credit: Jason Salzman / For the Argus LEader

Fifth-year defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is the team’s top slot coverage option. Safeties Marcus Maye, Tyrann Mathieu, P.J. Williams, Bryce Thompson, and Justin Evans also have the versatility to play corner.

Jordan Brown has an uphill battle, but could stick with standout coverage performances and a strong showing on special teams. 

